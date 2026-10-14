Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale has several offers on new and recently launched OnePlus products. This includes a tablet, several smartphone models, and even TWS earphones, all great gifts for the upcoming Dussehra and Diwali festivals. Amazon has some recently launched devices from the OnePlus Nord series and its numbered R-series like the OnePlus 15R. There are also deals on the entry-level and budget TWS earphones like the Nord Buds 3r and the OnePlus Buds 4. We have filtered through the listings and found the best deals on OnePlus products available during the festival sale on Amazon.

The OnePlus 15R, which has an MRP of Rs. 61,999, can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 54,999. This would include a bank offer of Rs. 1,000 and a cash of up to Rs. 1,709. Those looking for a budget option can consider the OnePlus N6x, which can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 18,499. This includes bank offers of up to Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 554 cashback.

The OnePlus Pad with a 11.61-inch display and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset can be purchased under Rs. 30,999 after cashback and bank offers.

OnePlus also has a selection of TWS earphones. The OnePlus Buds 4 can be bought for under Rs. 5,999 after availing bank offers of up to Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 179 cashback. The entry-level Nord Buds 4 are also on sale at Rs. 3,099, with coupons, cashback, and bank offers available.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Products

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