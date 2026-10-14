Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Products

Amazon has deals on the OnePlus Nord 6, the OnePlus Pad, the Nord Buds 4 and more

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 16:02 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Products

The OnePlus Nord 6 has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and a 9,000mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival has many deals on OnePlus products
  • This would include smartphones, TWS earphones and a tablet
  • Most smartphones on sale have high-capacity batteries
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale has several offers on new and recently launched OnePlus products. This includes a tablet, several smartphone models, and even TWS earphones, all great gifts for the upcoming Dussehra and Diwali festivals. Amazon has some recently launched devices from the OnePlus Nord series and its numbered R-series like the OnePlus 15R. There are also deals on the entry-level and budget TWS earphones like the Nord Buds 3r and the OnePlus Buds 4. We have filtered through the listings and found the best deals on OnePlus products available during the festival sale on Amazon.

The OnePlus 15R, which has an MRP of Rs. 61,999, can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 54,999. This would include a bank offer of Rs. 1,000 and a cash of up to Rs. 1,709. Those looking for a budget option can consider the OnePlus N6x, which can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 18,499. This includes bank offers of up to Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 554 cashback.

VoltAmazon Great Indian Festival Discussion
Explore More...

The OnePlus Pad with a 11.61-inch display and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset can be purchased under Rs. 30,999 after cashback and bank offers.

OnePlus also has a selection of TWS earphones. The OnePlus Buds 4 can be bought for under Rs. 5,999 after availing bank offers of up to Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 179 cashback. The entry-level Nord Buds 4 are also on sale at Rs. 3,099, with coupons, cashback, and bank offers available.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Products

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 52,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE6 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now
OnePlus N6 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite Rs. 33,999 Rs. 28,499 Buy Now
OnePlus 15R Rs. 61,000 Rs. 56,999 Buy Now
OnePlus N6x Rs. 26,999 Rs. 18.499 Buy Now
OnePlus N6 Lite Rs. 24,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Pad Rs. 37,999 Rs. 30,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,749 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Bullets Z3 Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 3,099 Buy Now
OnePlus Buds 4 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Rs. 2,799 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS 16 experience
  • Good daylight camera performance with natural colours
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels, especially the bottom chin
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera limits photography versatility
  • 45W charging is modest considering its battery capacity
Read detailed OnePlus N6 review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Black variant looks really nice
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS experience
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • LCD panel lacks the punch of AMOLED rivals
  • Average outdoor legibility
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Quality accessories
  • Vibrant and sharp display
  • Immersive speakers
  • Fluid software
  • Two-day battery life, 67W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OnePlus Pad review
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Affordable price
  • Comfortable and snug fit
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Bad
  • Bass-heavy audio
  • No wear detection feature
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 3r True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Value for money
  • Sounds better than the competition
  • Comfortable to wear for long hours
  • Long battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Slips out of hands easily
  • Lacks low-end clarity
  • Loses connection even when less than 10m away from the phone
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Grey
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Earphones

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Solid and reliable design
  • Excellent for long calls
  • Decent battery life with fast-charging support
  • Great pricing
  • Bad
  • No ANC
  • Average bass performance
  • Doesn't feel like a massive upgrade over the Z2 from 2022
Read detailed OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable, lightweight fit
  • Great ANC for the price
  • Clean, balanced sound with punchy bass
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging support
  • Bad
  • No LHDC support
  • Wind noise suppression could be better outdoors
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight
  • Great ANC
  • Punchy sound (+ plenty of bass)
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • Charging case and earbuds design is a mixed bag
  • Touch controls on TWS are not super intuitive
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon festival sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus N6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus N6x, OnePlus N6 Lite, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Z3, OnePlus Nord Buds 4, OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus Nord Buds 3
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Google Play Store Adds Vibe-Coded Apps, AI App Comparisons and Personalised Game Discovery
Standard Chartered Broadens UAE Crypto Services With Direct Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Products
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition, Enco X4 Set to Launch on This Date
  2. HP ZBook Ultra G3a With AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro Processor Debuts in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Products
  4. These Samsung Galaxy S, M, F Series Phones are Now More Expensive in India
  5. iQOO Neo 12 Design, Display Specifications Teased
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Fire TV Stick and Streaming Devices
  7. ColorOS 17 Upgrades These Oppo, OnePlus and Realme Devices to Android 17
  8. Google Now Lets You Vibe-Code Apps for Your Android Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Rockstar Explains Why It Took Over 8 Years to Make GTA 6, Says It Will Make Its Next Game Faster
  2. Facebook Introduces Your Algorithm Feature to Let Users Customise Feed and Reels
  3. Solana’s Alpenglow Upgrade Set for October 21 With 150-Millisecond Finality Target
  4. Haier In-Vista Five-Door Refrigerator and M3 Series Washing Machine Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition, Enco X4 India Launch Date Announced
  6. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to Launch Next Year With an Improved Privacy Display, Higher Price Tag, Tipster Claims
  7. Samsung Announces Festive Offers on Vision AI TVs in India With Free Soundbars, Cashback Benefits
  8. Standard Chartered Broadens UAE Crypto Services With Direct Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading
  9. Google Play Store Adds Vibe-Coded Apps, AI App Comparisons and Personalised Game Discovery
  10. Ripple Teams Up With Stripe’s Privy to Enable XRP Payments in Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »