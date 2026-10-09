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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Earbuds and Headphone Deals

Sony’s newest WH-1000XM6 headphones are available at an attractive discount

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 13:19 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Earbuds and Headphone Deals

Sony’s WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones can be acquired at an effective price of Rs. 18,490

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Highlights
  • The Great Indian Festival Sale has discounts on headphones and earbuds
  • Big-name brands like Sony, Sennheiser and Samsung also offer discounts
  • You can get Bose TWS earphones at under Rs. 10,000
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale has some attractive discounts on audio gear this year. This includes headphones and earbuds from big brands like Sony, Sennheiser, and Samsung, as well as new entrants like Shokz, which uses bone conduction technology. Attractive discounts are available on a variety of headphones, including over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear models. TWS earbuds also make great festive gifts, be it for the casual listener or a serious audiophile. Whether you want something to suit your style or better ANC performance or audio quality, here are the best deals we came across.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Offers and Discounts on Earbuds and Headphones

Sony's WH-1000XM6 are the latest and greatest wireless headphones from the brand. With a retail price of Rs. 49,990, you can get these headphones for as low as Rs. 32,990 during the sale. You can also use a Rs. 1,249 coupon discount, bank offers of up to Rs. 30,000, and cash back offers of up to Rs. 1,079. Sony's WH series headphones deliver impressive active noise-cancelling (ANC) and enjoyable sound for a wide range of users. The WH-1000XM6 stands out with its QN3 processor and 12 microphones for excellent ANC capabilities. The XM6s also have a redesigned headband with a metal hinge, making them quite compact when folded.

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Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are also available at an attractive deal price of Rs. 19,999. You can avail a Rs. 2,500 coupon discount, cashback of up to Rs. 599, and bank offers up to Rs. 3,000. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are Samsung's latest-generation TWS earbuds. While these earbuds are best suited for Samsung smartphones and tablets, they also work fine with other Android and iOS devices. The earbuds offer a new design and also include new AI-based features like real-time language translation.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: List of Best Earbuds and Headphone Deals

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Sony WH-1000XM6 Rs. 49,990 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 19,490 Buy Now
SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 Rs. 25,799 Rs. 12,959 Buy Now
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Rs. 16,900 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Rs. 29,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
 
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Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, foldable design
  • Smart magnetic carrying case
  • User replaceable earpads (no tool needed)
  • Excellent active noise cancelling
  • Good for voice calls
  • LE Audio support for gaming
  • Sound Connect app works well
  • Bad
  • No IP-rating
  • No USB listening
  • No aptxHD or aptxHD Lossless support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Premium design
  • Robust, powerful sound
  • Good ANC
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • No true multipoint support
  • Many features require a Samsung phone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon sale, Sony WH-1000XM6, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Shokz OpenRun Pro 2
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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