Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Earbuds and Headphone Deals

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale has some attractive discounts on audio gear this year. This includes headphones and earbuds from big brands like Sony, Sennheiser, and Samsung, as well as new entrants like Shokz, which uses bone conduction technology. Attractive discounts are available on a variety of headphones, including over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear models. TWS earbuds also make great festive gifts, be it for the casual listener or a serious audiophile. Whether you want something to suit your style or better ANC performance or audio quality, here are the best deals we came across.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Offers and Discounts on Earbuds and Headphones

Sony's WH-1000XM6 are the latest and greatest wireless headphones from the brand. With a retail price of Rs. 49,990, you can get these headphones for as low as Rs. 32,990 during the sale. You can also use a Rs. 1,249 coupon discount, bank offers of up to Rs. 30,000, and cash back offers of up to Rs. 1,079. Sony's WH series headphones deliver impressive active noise-cancelling (ANC) and enjoyable sound for a wide range of users. The WH-1000XM6 stands out with its QN3 processor and 12 microphones for excellent ANC capabilities. The XM6s also have a redesigned headband with a metal hinge, making them quite compact when folded.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are also available at an attractive deal price of Rs. 19,999. You can avail a Rs. 2,500 coupon discount, cashback of up to Rs. 599, and bank offers up to Rs. 3,000. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are Samsung's latest-generation TWS earbuds. While these earbuds are best suited for Samsung smartphones and tablets, they also work fine with other Android and iOS devices. The earbuds offer a new design and also include new AI-based features like real-time language translation.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: List of Best Earbuds and Headphone Deals

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Sony WH-1000XM6 Rs. 49,990 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 19,490 Buy Now SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 Rs. 25,799 Rs. 12,959 Buy Now Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Rs. 16,900 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Rs. 29,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now

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