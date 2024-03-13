Apple has announced five titles coming to the Apple Arcade service in April, including two spatial games for the Vision Pro Headset. New games Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Super Monsters Ate My Condo+, and Sago Mini Trips+ will be available on April 4 across Apple devices. Meanwhile, Apple Vision Pro users will get Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories on April 25. The Vision Pro mixed reality headset launched last month and boasts over a dozen spatial gaming experiences.

Apple announced the Apple Arcade lineup for April on Tuesday, confirming the return of the Japanese Puyo Puyo tile-matching series of games with a new title, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop. The game will launch exclusively on the Apple service and will include a new story, 24 playable characters, and up to four-player multiplayer battles.

Also coming to Apple Arcade are Super Monsters Ate My Condo+ and Sago Mini Trips+. The former is a BAFTA-nominated action puzzle title, which arrives to mobile devices with enhanced visuals, while the latter bundles four preschool games from the Sago Mini series.

The three titles will arrive on the Apple Arcade service on April 4 and will be available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Later in the month, Apple Vision Pro will get two titles, Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories, both tailored for spatial experiences.

Crossy Road Castle will utilise hand gestures for controls — bear in mind that the Vision Pro does not come with controllers but supports third-party controllers. In the game, players can use gestures to climb a spinning tower with their friends.

Solitaire Stories, on the other hand, will allow players to play the popular card game in a virtual 3D space. Players can pinch and move cards and place the 3D card table anywhere in their surroundings. In addition to the games, Apple also promised new updates for titles like Game Room, Synth Riders, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and more.

Apple Vision Pro has no shortage of apps but has just over a dozen spatial gaming titles thus far. Apple Arcade games are available to be played on the headset, too. The game subscription service has over 200 titles across Apple devices and costs Rs. 99 a month. Users get three months of Apple Arcade free when they buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.

