Technology News

CoinDCX Launches KnowBitcoin Campaign to Fight ‘No Bitcoin’ Sentiment, Offers BTC Rewards

CoinDCX is spreading word about the crypto awareness programme through newspaper front page advertisements and social media.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2024 16:44 IST
CoinDCX Launches KnowBitcoin Campaign to Fight ‘No Bitcoin’ Sentiment, Offers BTC Rewards

Photo Credit: X/ @CoinDCX

CoinDCX is circulating details about the initiative through newspaper front page advertisements

Highlights
  • Bitcoin is buzzing at an all-time high of over $71,733
  • CoinDCX is taking advantage of the BTC buzz to spread awareness
  • Crypto industry members have often called for more awareness initiatives
Advertisement

The crypto sector is currently undergoing a bull run, with Bitcoin trading at its all-time high of over $71,733 (roughly Rs. 59.3 lakh). Taking advantage of all the buzz surrounding BTC at this point, Indian exchange CoinDCX has initiated its new crypto awareness campaign called KnowBitcoin. The crypto exchange, in order to entice more people to participate in this campaign, has offered to distribute BTC rewards worth Rs. 8,000 to 20 participants chosen at random.

Taking the traditional route, CoinDCX is spreading word about this crypto awareness programme through newspaper front page advertisements. It is also relying on social media to share details about the initiative. CoinDCX's advertisement for KnowBitcoin carries along a QR code which, on being scanned, leads people to the official blog page of the initiative. Images of CoinDCX's newspaper advertisements have surfaced on social media.

Through this initiative, the Indian exchange is providing a detailed overview about the world's first and most expensive cryptocurrency. Information about Bitcoin's creation, how the asset gains value, and what are the cautions that need to be exercised before engaging with BTC – are among topics that are addressed on the KnowBitcoin blog. To make the initiative more interactive, CoinDCX has invited people to share a fact about Bitcoin, tag two or more friends to visit the campaign page, and repost the details about this initiative from CoinDCX's official handle on X.

The exchange will end this contest on March 14 and announce the name of 20 BTC reward winners on Monday, March 18. The response to this initiative on X has seemingly been positive. Hoping to win BTC rewards, several people have shared facts about Bitcoin and tagged their friends to be part of this awareness initiative.

Commenting on this initiative, CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta said, “It is easy to say ‘No' or to ignore something that seems new or different. But as a community, our strength lies in our willingness to learn, to adapt, and to grow. #KnowBitcoin is our call to action—to explore, to question, and ultimately, to understand. This isn't about selling you on an idea; it's about inviting you to join a journey of discovery.”

With India gradually but continuously moving forward in exploring the crypto sector, industry stakeholders have repeatedly reinstated the need for education and awareness around cryptocurrencies. In early February, crypto investment firm Mudrex launched a free online Web3 educational platform called Satoshi School. It allows enrolled users to access an array of educational resources including interactive quizzes, analogies, and summaries of crypto and Web3-related services.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CoinDCX, Crypto, Bitcoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
CERT-In Warns Users of Multiple Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Recent Android Versions

Related Stories

CoinDCX Launches KnowBitcoin Campaign to Fight ‘No Bitcoin’ Sentiment, Offers BTC Rewards
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Devin, AI Software Engineer That Can Write Codes and Build Apps, Unveiled
  2. Poco X6 Neo 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Details Announced: See Offers
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Samsung Said to Produce Over 4 Lakh Galaxy Rings Ahead of Upcoming Debut
  6. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Come to India
#Latest Stories
  1. 'If Our Regulated Markets Can't Compete With Crypto...': SEBI Chief Addresses Investor Migration Concerns
  2. Devin, an AI-Powered Software Engineer Capable of Coding, Building Apps, More Unveiled by Cognition Labs
  3. Realme GT Neo 6 Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 6,550mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo India Introduces Digital Self-Help Assistant for Users to Fix Smartphone Issues at Home
  6. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Key Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of March 14 Launch
  7. Spotify to Test Full Music Videos for Premium Subscribers in Potential YouTube Faceoff
  8. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Processor in India
  9. Google Reportedly Tests Screen Mirroring Feature for External Displays on Pixel 8 Series
  10. Apple Announces 5 Apple Arcade Titles for April, Including 2 Spatial Games for Vision Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »