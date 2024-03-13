The crypto sector is currently undergoing a bull run, with Bitcoin trading at its all-time high of over $71,733 (roughly Rs. 59.3 lakh). Taking advantage of all the buzz surrounding BTC at this point, Indian exchange CoinDCX has initiated its new crypto awareness campaign called KnowBitcoin. The crypto exchange, in order to entice more people to participate in this campaign, has offered to distribute BTC rewards worth Rs. 8,000 to 20 participants chosen at random.

Taking the traditional route, CoinDCX is spreading word about this crypto awareness programme through newspaper front page advertisements. It is also relying on social media to share details about the initiative. CoinDCX's advertisement for KnowBitcoin carries along a QR code which, on being scanned, leads people to the official blog page of the initiative. Images of CoinDCX's newspaper advertisements have surfaced on social media.

Through this initiative, the Indian exchange is providing a detailed overview about the world's first and most expensive cryptocurrency. Information about Bitcoin's creation, how the asset gains value, and what are the cautions that need to be exercised before engaging with BTC – are among topics that are addressed on the KnowBitcoin blog. To make the initiative more interactive, CoinDCX has invited people to share a fact about Bitcoin, tag two or more friends to visit the campaign page, and repost the details about this initiative from CoinDCX's official handle on X.

The exchange will end this contest on March 14 and announce the name of 20 BTC reward winners on Monday, March 18. The response to this initiative on X has seemingly been positive. Hoping to win BTC rewards, several people have shared facts about Bitcoin and tagged their friends to be part of this awareness initiative.

#KnowBitcoin

Bitcoin was created by an individual or group using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009@abhibharti @RajTet2011 $BTC — Abhishek Bharti (@Abhibrti) March 13, 2024

"There can only be 21 million $BTC ever, means after a point there will be no BTC to mine. Hence making it a Deflationary asset" #KnowBitcoin @AshishRex1 @TheMackGray1_ — Bharat Thakur (@Draco_Bharat) March 13, 2024

The smallest unit of Bitcoin is now called a “satoshi”, equivalent to 0.00000001 BTC.#KnowBitcoin@mahato_bap26118@Rimpamahato3 — Bikram Dip (@bikramdip70) March 13, 2024

Commenting on this initiative, CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta said, “It is easy to say ‘No' or to ignore something that seems new or different. But as a community, our strength lies in our willingness to learn, to adapt, and to grow. #KnowBitcoin is our call to action—to explore, to question, and ultimately, to understand. This isn't about selling you on an idea; it's about inviting you to join a journey of discovery.”

With India gradually but continuously moving forward in exploring the crypto sector, industry stakeholders have repeatedly reinstated the need for education and awareness around cryptocurrencies. In early February, crypto investment firm Mudrex launched a free online Web3 educational platform called Satoshi School. It allows enrolled users to access an array of educational resources including interactive quizzes, analogies, and summaries of crypto and Web3-related services.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.