Apple on Thursday announced the arrival of new "spatial games" that are designed to work on the company's recently launched Apple Vision Pro headset. These games are designed to run on visionOS and are available to Apple Arcade subscribers, according to the company. Users will be able to interact with these games using hand gestures, while viewing elements in an immersive mode that uses augmented reality (AR) technology. Meanwhile, a total of 250 non-spatial titles can also be accessed on the mixed reality headset.

The iPhone maker has announced that 12 new spatial games are now available on the Vision Pro via Apple Arcade. These are Bloons TD 6+, Cut the Rope 3, Game Room, Illustrated, Jetpack Joyride 2, LEGO Builder's Journey, Patterned, stitch., Super Fruit Ninja, Synth Riders, What the Golf?, and Wylde Flowers.

Apple has also demonstrated how some of these games will work on the Vision Pro, with gestures that be controlled with hand movements and finger gestures. These include moving chess pieces or lifting cards with your fingers, slashing virtual fruits, or catching musical notes.

The company says that more spatial games will soon make their way to Vision Pro owners. These include Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, and Spire Blast. Like the aforementioned titles, users will be accessible via Apple Arcade.

These games are only available to customers who have subscribed to Apple Arcade or Apple One. A subscription to Apple Arcade is priced at $6.99 (roughly Rs. 580) in the US, while an individual Apple One subscription costs $19.95 (roughly Rs. 1,650) per month.

Even as Apple rolls out more content for the Vision Pro, a recent report notes an increased trend of Apple Vision Pro customers claiming across social media platforms they had returned their recently purchased headsets, as the company's 14-day return window ends. Buyers are reportedly claiming that the headset is too heavy — it can weigh up to 650g along with a 353g battery that is connected via a cable.

