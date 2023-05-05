Technology News
Apple Arcade catalogue now includes Disney SpellStruck, Disney Coloring World+, and Disney Getaway Blast+.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 May 2023 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Arcade subscribers now have access to Temple Run by Imangi Studios

Highlights
  • Apple Arcade allows up to 6 family members to share the same subscription
  • Apple Arcade is available for Rs. 99 per month
  • New titles include PPKP+, Time Locker+ and Very Little Nightmares+

Apple's subscription-based gaming service Arcade has now reached more than 200 total games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV with the addition of 20 new games. The 20 fresh titles added on Thursday include What the Car?, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder. The latest update also covers the exclusive launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-op title TMNT Splintered Fate. The other new games coming to the platform include popular App Store titles like Temple Run+, Playdead's LIMBO+, PPKP+, and more. Apple Arcade offers access for up to six family members without ads and in-app purchases.

The iPhone maker on Thursday announced the addition of 20 new titles to Apple Arcade's games library via a post on its newsroom site. With the latest update, the gaming subscription service is getting an exclusive TMNT Splintered Fate title from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe. This game by Paramount Global involves Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael in a co-op roguelike adventure.

Another popular release will be the all-new What the Car? from the creators of What the Golf and What the Bat. Apple has also bulked up the Apple Arcade games library with multiple Disney titles like Disney SpellStruck, Disney Coloring World+, and Disney Getaway Blast+.

Apple Arcade new games TMNT Splintered Fate Apple TMNT Splintered Fate

TMNT Splintered Fate is a co-op roguelike adventure
Photo Credit: Apple

The other new games include Cityscapes: Sim Builder by Magic Fuel Games, Chess Universe+ by Tilting Point, Getting Over It+ by Bennett Foddy, and Hill Climb Racing+ by Fingersoft. There's also Iron Marines+ by Ironhide Game Studio, Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury), Playdead's LIMBO+ (Playdead), My Town Home - Family Games+ (My Town Games LTD), and Octodad: Dadliest Catch+ (Young Horses).

PPKP+ developed by Shimada Thoshishiro, the minimalist shooter game Time Locker+ by Sotaro Otsuka, and a puzzle adventure game Very Little Nightmares+ by Bandai Namco Entertainment are the other latest titles.

Apple Arcade subscribers now have access to Temple Run by Imangi Studios, Snake.io+, and Farming Simulator 20+. Readers can see the full list of games coming to Apple Arcade here.

Apple Arcade game subscription service costs Rs. 99 per month in India. Customers can avail one-month free trial as well. The service allows up to six family members to share the same subscription. Apple Arcade can also be purchased bundled with the Apple One Individual (Rs. 195) and Apple One Family (Rs. 365) subscription plans. It offers unlimited access to more than 200 games from the App Store, all without ads or in-app purchases. You can play Apple Arcade games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Arcade, Apple, App Store, Games, TMNT Splintered Fate, What The Car, Disney SpellStruck, Temple Run

Further reading: Apple Arcade, Apple, App Store, Games, TMNT Splintered Fate, What The Car, Disney SpellStruck, Temple Run
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

