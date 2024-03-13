Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • CERT In Warns Users of Multiple Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Recent Android Versions

CERT-In Warns Users of Multiple Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Recent Android Versions

If you have a smartphone running on Android 12 (and 12L), Android 13, and Android 14, here's why you should install the latest security updates.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2024 15:58 IST
CERT-In Warns Users of Multiple Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Recent Android Versions

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Romero

Smartphone owners can check and install the latest security updates protected their phones

Highlights
  • CERT-In has warned of several security flaws affecting Android phones
  • The cybersecurity firm has urged users to update their Android phones
  • Both Google and Samsung have issued patches for several security flaws
Advertisement

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory regarding several security flaws affecting smartphones running on recent versions of Android. The cybersecurity agency has warned users about vulnerabilities that were recently patched by Google and smartphone component makers like Qualcomm and MediaTek as part of the Android Security Bulletin for this month. Samsung has also issued patches for nine Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE) that were privately disclosed and have moderate severity ratings, as part of the latest security update.

In in advisory issued on Tuesday, CERT-In highlights multiple vulnerabilities detected across parts of the Android operating system, including the "Framework, System, AMLogic, Arm components, MediaTek components, Qualcomm components & Qualcomm closed-source components". The advisory has a "High" severity rating and states that the flaws affect Android 12 (and 12L), Android 13, and Android 14.

According to the cybersecurity agency, Google has patched vulnerabilities in its Android operating system that would allow an attacker to gain unauthorised access to private information on an affected device. The flaws could also be leveraged by the attacker to gain elevated privileges on the device and execute malicious code or start a denial of service (DoS) attack.

Meanwhile, Google has shared detailed information related to specific components that have been patched with the latest Android Security Bulletin — including fixes for bootloader vulnerabilities on devices with AMLogic components, flaws on Mali (Arm) components, and security issues affecting Wi-Fi and kernels on Qualcomm devices.

Samsung has announced that its devices that receive the latest Security Maintenance Release (SMR) Mar-2024 Release 1 update will also be protected against nine SVEs that affect the Wi-Fi, AppLock, and other parts of the operating system as well as the bootloader. The company also says that it has also issued fixes for some SVE items that cannot currently be disclosed.

CERT-In says that users should make sure that their smartphones are updated with the latest monthly security updates in order to make sure that these vulnerabilities have been patched. According to Google's latest Android Security Bulletin, users whose smartphones have been updated to the 2024-03-05 security patch level should be protected from these security flaws. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CERT In, Android, Android vulnerabilities, Android security update, Google, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
X Reportedly Working to Bring Passkey Support to Its Android App

Related Stories

CERT-In Warns Users of Multiple Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Recent Android Versions
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Neo 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. Samsung Said to Produce Over 4 Lakh Galaxy Rings Ahead of Upcoming Debut
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Details Announced: See Offers
  4. Moto G Power 5G (2024), Moto G 5G (2024) Debut With 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 SoC, Camera, Battery, More Details Leaked; Said to Get Up to 16GB RAM
  2. CERT-In Warns Users of Multiple Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Recent Android Versions
  3. X Reportedly Working to Bring Passkey Support to Its Android App
  4. OnePlus Ace 3V Design Teased; Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  5. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Announced Ahead of India Launch: See Offers
  6. Honor MagicBook X14 Pro (2024), MagicBook X16 Pro (2024) Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Moto G Power 5G (2024), Moto G 5G (2024) With 5,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. TopSpin 2K25 Sets April 26 Release Date, Roster Will Include Tennis Legends Roger Federer, Serena Williams
  9. Samsung Set to Produce Over 4 Lakh Galaxy Ring Units Ahead of Upcoming Debut: Report
  10. Midjourney Tests New Algorithm to Bring Consistent Character Across Different AI-Generated Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »