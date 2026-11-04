Ubisoft Reportedly Bids to Acquire Arkane Studios From Xbox

Xbox has reportedly received multiple offers for Arkane Studios, the Dishonored developer locked in ongoing consultation with Microsoft over finding a new owner. Multiple companies have put in a bid for the studio, including Ubisoft. Xbox is reportedly also considering selling Arkane to its management team.

Ubisoft and at least two other gaming companies have sent an offer to acquire the French game developer, according to a Bloomberg report that cites people familiar with ongoing negotiations. Microsoft could also sell the developer to its management, the report said.

A sale for Arkane has not been finalised and Xbox is yet to agree to any of the offers. Financial terms of the potential sale remain undisclosed.

Back in September, Xbox had said that consultation with Arkane was ongoing and was expected to continue through the end of the year. The company said at the time that all possible strategic options, including a sale or a spin-off, remained on the table.

Marvel's Blade Launch

A potential sale will also decide the fate of Marvel's Blade, the next game currently in development at Arkane. The project was announced in 2023, but does not have a confirmed release window yet. However, the game is expected to be released within the next year or two, the Bloomberg report claimed. Finding a new buyer will likely allow Arkane to continue developing Blade.

Microsoft did not confirm that it had received offers for Arkane, but told Bloomberg it was exploring all options until the December deadline. The studio could face closure if the Xbox parent fails to reach an agreement with a potential buyer.

In July, Xbox announced a major round of layoffs and confirmed it was divesting multiple studios, including Compulsion Games, Double Fine Productions, Ninja Theory, and Undead Labs. Around the same time, the company also began consultation with workers at Arkane over finding a new owner for the French developer.

Lyon-based Arkan Studios was established in 1999 and is known for developing the Dishonored series and Deathloop. The studio was acquired by Bethesda in 2010. Arkane also operated out of a second studio based in Austin, Texas. However, Arkane Austin was shut down by Xbox in 2024 after the commercial failure of Redfall.