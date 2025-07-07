Technology News
English Edition

Arkane Studios Founder Calls Game Pass 'Unsustainable' After Xbox Layoffs

Microsoft's gaming division was hit with widespread layoffs last week.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 July 2025 13:18 IST
Arkane Studios Founder Calls Game Pass 'Unsustainable' After Xbox Layoffs

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Xbox Game Pass is the centrepiece of Microsoft's gaming strategy

Highlights
  • Former PlayStation boss Jim Ryan called Game Pass value destructive
  • Microsoft cancelled the Perfect Dark reboot as part of widespread layoffs
  • The Xbox parent plans to spend $80 billion on AI infrastructure
Advertisement

The founder of Arkane Studios, a subsidiary of Microsoft-owned ZeniMax, has called Game Pass “unsustainable” in the wake of widespread layoffs at Xbox. Raphael Colantonio, who founded the studio behind games such as Dishonored and Prey and currently heads Wolfeye Studios, called Microsoft's game subscription service “the elephant in the room” that hurts sales of Xbox games.

Xbox Game Pass Called 'Unsustainable'

“Why is no-one talking about the elephant in the room? Cough cough (Gamepass),” Colantonio said on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday. The former Arkane president, who left the company in 2017, criticised the Game Pass model, which has been the centrepiece of Microsoft's gaming strategy for years, after the latest round of cuts at Xbox saw studio closures, project cancellations and layoffs.

“I think Gamepass is an unsustainable model that has been increasingly damaging the industry for a decade, subsidized by MS's “infinite money”, but at some point reality has to hit,” Colantonio added in the replies to his post. “I don't think GP can co-exist with other models, they'll either kill everyone else, or give up.”

He claimed the Game Pass economic model was flawed and pointed out that releasing titles day one on Game Pass impacted sales. All first-party Microsoft games are launched day one on the subscription service, allowing members to play new titles at no additional cost.

The Value of Game Pass

While Game Pass does offer value to gamers, the service has been criticised in the past within the games industry. The service offers visibility to smaller, independent games, but it can end up hurting sales for newly released titles. Back in 2023, while deposing at the US FTC trial over Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, former PlayStation boss Jim Ryan had claimed that video game publishers unanimously agreed that Xbox Game Pass was “value destructive.”

While being on Game Pass can chew into unit sales of new titles, some games have found commercial success despite launching onto the service day one. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the acclaimed turn-based RPG from French developer Sandfall Interactive that launched on April 24, sold over 3.3 million copies in just over a month after release, despite being available on Game Pass.

In April, Rebellion Developments CEO said launching the studio's action-survival game, Atomfall, on Game Pass had been a huge success. The game, which was released in March, has reached over two million players.

Xbox Layoffs

Last week, Microsoft laid off around four percent of its workforce — over 9,000 employees. The layoffs hit the Xbox division hard, reportedly impacting Candy Crush developer King, Call of Duty makers Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games, Halo Studios, and Forza Motorsport developer Turn10 Studios.

As part of the cuts, Microsoft also cancelled the Perfect Dark reboot and shut down developer The Initiative. Rare's action-adventure game Everwild was cancelled, too, along with several unannounced projects.

The Seattle Times reported that the latest round of job cuts at Microsoft could represent the company's efforts to cut costs as its AI spending balloons. The Xbox parent plans to spend more than $80 billion (roughly Rs. 6,87,456 crore) on AI infrastructure in the coming year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Arkane Studios
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Lumio Arc 5, Arc 7 Projectors Launched in India With Official Support for Netflix and Google TV

Related Stories

Arkane Studios Founder Calls Game Pass 'Unsustainable' After Xbox Layoffs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro Series Render Shows Repositioned Apple Logo, New MagSafe Design
  2. Lumio Arc 5, Arc 7 Projectors Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  3. Honor X9c 5G With 6,600mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G Listed Online; Specifications Revealed
  5. Xiaomi 16 Series May Drop Leica Branding to Focus on Proprietary Tech
  6. Narivetta OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Political Drama Online?
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Spotted on Geekbench Again: Report
  8. NASA's New Horizons Proves Deep-Space Navigation via Stellar Parallax
  9. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ to Launch in India on This Day With a One Tap AI Button
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Building New Version of App Ahead of Expected US Sale: Report
  2. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ India Launch Date Set for July 11; to Get a Custom One Tap AI Button
  3. Thammudu Explores an Emotional Night of Conflict, Courage, and Family Ties
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench With An Exynos 2400 SoC
  5. OpenAI Plans to Unify Capabilities From Its GPT and O Series With the Release of GPT-5 AI Model
  6. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaked Render Shows Repositioned Apple Logo, New MagSafe Design
  7. Arkane Studios Founder Calls Game Pass 'Unsustainable' After Xbox Layoffs
  8. Karki OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Xiaomi 16 Series Could Drop Leica Branding to Prioritise Proprietary Camera Technology
  10. Lumio Arc 5, Arc 7 Projectors Launched in India With Official Support for Netflix and Google TV
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »