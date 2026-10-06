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Hellblade Developer Ninja Theory Hit With Layoffs as Studio Faces Closure

The fate of Ninja Theory's next game, Senua, is unclear amidst impending closure.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 October 2026 13:19 IST
Hellblade Developer Ninja Theory Hit With Layoffs as Studio Faces Closure

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Ninja Theory

Senua was announced at Xbox Games Showcase on June 7

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Highlights
  • Ninja Theory has not confirmed the number of employees impacted by layoff
  • Xbox is in consultation with the studio over a proposed closure
  • Senua was confirmed to launch on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PS5 in 2027
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Hellblade developer Ninja Theory has started laying off employees as it faces impending closure as part of Xbox's ongoing business reset efforts. Several developers at the studio have confirmed the job cuts in social media posts over the last few days. 

Updates from Ninja Theory workers on the layoffs were spotted by journalist Chris Kerr. In a LinkedIn post last week, the studio's technical director confirmed the company was facing closure, and its teams were being made redundant. Ninja Theory has not confirmed the number of employees impacted by the layoffs.

Katrin Mair, gameplay programmer at the studio, announced on LinkedIn she had been impacted by the job cuts.

"After four years, it's hard to put into words how much this place and the people in it have meant to me. I've learned an incredible amount, grown so much as a programmer, and had the chance to work with some genuinely brilliant people,” Mair said in her post.

“What I'll remember most is how much people cared. About the work, about the details, and about each other. I feel very lucky that this was the place where I got to start my career and grow into the programmer I am today.”

Senua Faces Uncertain Future

Mair also suggested Ninja Theory would not be able to go ahead with its next project, Senua, the third Hellblade title announced at Xbox Games Showcase in June.

“It's incredibly sad knowing that we won't get to finish what we were working on. So much care, talent and effort went into it, and I really wish we'd had the chance to see what it could have become,” she said.

As per Mair's LinkedIn profile, she had been working on Senua since 2024. The game was confirmed to launch on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PS5 in 2027. The project's fate is now uncertain with Ninja Theory facing possible closure. Xbox and Ninja Theory have not shared an update on the game since it was revealed.

Alessio Mellina, expert technical sound designer at Ninja Theory, also confirmed his role was at risk of redundancy after over a decade at the British studio. “I'd like to express my gratitude to all my audio teammates, past and present. I've grown and learned so much thanks to you all, it's been an incredible journey,” he said in a LinkedIn update.

Similar posts about the layoffs were shared by performance capture technician Rachel Kimber, senior technical artist Matt Le-Fevre, expert sound designer and composer Matteo Tummino, among others.

The layoffs at Ninja Theory follow the latest round of cuts at Xbox, announced last month as part of the company's ongoing streamlining efforts. Microsoft's gaming division confirmed layoffs at Halo Studios and other Xbox developers and announced widespread studio restructuring.

Xbox also confirmed it was in consultation with Ninja Theory employees over a proposed closure after two separate agreements for the studio's divestiture from Microsoft fell through. However, Xbox said it would continue to explore other options for the Hellblade studio.

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Further reading: Ninja Theory, Xbox Layoffs, Hellblade, Senua, Xbox, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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