CD Projekt Red Announces Update 2.2 for Cyberpunk 2077, Won't Include New Game Plus+

CD Projekt will detail features coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with the 2.2 Update in a livestream on its Twitch and YouTube channels.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 December 2024 13:08 IST
CD Projekt Red Announces Update 2.2 for Cyberpunk 2077, Won't Include New Game Plus+

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Highlights
  • CD Projekt Red promised "cool stuff" in Update 2.2
  • Cyberpunk 2077's biggest update arrived in the form of Update 2.0 in 2023
  • The new update won't include support for PS5 Pro
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting yet another update, a year after it received the 2.1 update that introduced new features, activities and vehicles. Developer CD Projekt Red announced a surprise Update 2.2 for the sci-fi RPG Monday and said it would share details about the new features in a dedicated stream Tuesday. The update, however, will not add PlayStation 5 Pro support and a New Game+ mode, the studio confirmed.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 Announced

CD Projekt will detail features coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with the 2.2 Update in a livestream on its Twitch and YouTube channels. The stream is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, at 5pm CET (9.30pm IST), the studio shared in its announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

In a separate post on X, CD Projekt global community director Marcin Momot said Update 2.2 won't include support for PS5 Pro and New Game+. “A lot of questions about whether PS5 Pro support and NG+ are coming with Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.2. The answer is no,” Momot said. “We do have some other cool stuff in the oven and we'll talk about it tomorrow during the stream—we hope you'll like it too! Appreciate the patience.”

Update 2.2 follows Update 2.1 that rolled out in December 2023, adding a fully functional metro system, a radioport for listening to the in-game radio stations on the go, hangout activities with romantic partners, new vehicles and activities.

Cyberpunk 2077's biggest update arrived in the form of Update 2.0 ahead of the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion in September 2023. The update overhauled several of the game's core mechanics, including the much criticised police system and perk trees, alongside a host of fixes and improvements.

The game launched in a bug-riddled state across PC, PS4 and Xbox One on December 10, 2020. Cyberpunk 2077's myriad technical and performance issues and visual glitches led to severe backlash from players, eventually leading the game to be pulled from the PlayStation Store. Since its troubled launch, CD Projekt Red, however, has released multiple updates and fixes to improve the experience on consoles and PC. For its continued support for the RPG, the developer won Best Ongoing Game honour at The Game Awards 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2077 Update, CD Projekt Red
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OpenAI Sora AI Video Generation Model Launched; Now Available to Paid Subscribers

