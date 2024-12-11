Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 Rolls Out, Adds Character Customisations, Photo Mode Features and More Johnny Silverhand

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 Rolls Out, Adds Character Customisations, Photo Mode Features and More Johnny Silverhand

In addition to the new features, Update 2.2 also brings bug fixes and improvements to quest design and gameplay.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 December 2024 13:45 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 Rolls Out, Adds Character Customisations, Photo Mode Features and More Johnny Silverhand

Photo Credit: Johnny Silverhand is played by Keanu Reeves

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 rolled out on Tuesday
  • The update adds new vehicle customisation options
  • Cyberpunk 2077's latest update comes 4 years after the game's launch
Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 is now live across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, adding several new customisation options for the player character and vehicles, an overhauled photo mode and more Johnny Silverhand! Developer CD Projekt Red began rolling out the latest update Tuesday, over a year after the Update 2.1 was released and exactly four years after the game launched. CD Projekt detailed the patch 2.2 in a livestream and said the idea behind the newest update was to give players a way to express themselves more in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 Features

Beginning with the player character, V, players can now have more ways to customise their experience in the game. The patch adds over a 100 new character customisation options that can be accessed in the character creation menu at the beginning of the game or later when players choose to edit V's appearance. These include new eye colours, makeup types, tattoos, cyberware cosmetics and more.

There are new and more ways to customise the look of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, too. The in-game CrystalCoat technology, that allows players to edit paint jobs on Rayfield cars, has now been extended to other select vehicle brands in the game. Players can now also scan a car and save its colour scheme for a fee, so that they can select it later while customising their vehicle. Additionally, the ten most requested vehicles from the streets of Night City are now available for purchase on Autofixer, CD Projekt said in the patch notes for Update 2.2.

The patch also adds new interactions with Johnny Silverhand, a major non-player character in the game. Silverhand, who's played by Keanu Reeves, will now sometimes appear in the passenger seat of V's car and comment on the driving and react to what's happening.

There are widespread changes to the game's photo mode, as well, bringing new camera controls, aspect ratio adjustments on PC, NPC additions and more. Users can also display their framed photo mode shots in V's apartment. CD Projekt also said that Night City now has more secrets to discover.

In addition to the new features, Update 2.2 also brings bug fixes and improvements to quest design and gameplay. Some of the fixes are specific to the Phantom Liberty expansion.

The newest patch follows Update 2.1 that added a fully functional metro system, a radioport for listening to the in-game radio stations on the go, hangout activities with romantic partners and new vehicles and activities.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red, CD Projekt, Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077 Update
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Over $97,000 Amid Volatile Altcoin Market

Related Stories

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 Rolls Out, Adds Character Customisations, Photo Mode Features and More Johnny Silverhand
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Review: The New Benchmark for Note Series
  2. Realme 14x 5G India Launch Date, Price Range, Build Details Revealed
  3. Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed
  4. Instagram Rolls Out Trial Reels, Helping Creators Experiment With Content
  5. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Launched in India
  7. iQOO 13 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Offers
  8. World's First iPhone App With Apple Pay-Like Tap-to-Pay Support Launched
  9. Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 11 Rolling Out to Users in India
  10. Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 360 Camera With 8K Video Streaming, 5G Support for Industrial Applications Launched: Specifications
  2. Solos AirGo Vision Smart Glasses With ChatGPT Integration Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple Watch Ultra 3 to Get iPhone-Like Satellite Messaging Support, Blood Pressure Tracking: Report
  4. Hubble Captures Closest View of Quasar 3C 273, Revealing Mysterious Structures
  5. Tesla Said to Have Restarted Search for New Delhi Showroom with DLF
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 Rolls Out, Adds Character Customisations, Photo Mode Features and More Johnny Silverhand
  7. 37,000-Year-Old Ritual Gathering Space Discovered in Israel’s Manot Cave
  8. Google's Biggest Bet Is Applying AI to Its Search Business, Says Alphabet Investment Chief
  9. Realme 14x 5G India Launch Set for December 18; Price Range, New Details Revealed
  10. OnePlus 11 Receiving Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 Update in India: What’s New
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »