Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 is now live across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, adding several new customisation options for the player character and vehicles, an overhauled photo mode and more Johnny Silverhand! Developer CD Projekt Red began rolling out the latest update Tuesday, over a year after the Update 2.1 was released and exactly four years after the game launched. CD Projekt detailed the patch 2.2 in a livestream and said the idea behind the newest update was to give players a way to express themselves more in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 Features

Beginning with the player character, V, players can now have more ways to customise their experience in the game. The patch adds over a 100 new character customisation options that can be accessed in the character creation menu at the beginning of the game or later when players choose to edit V's appearance. These include new eye colours, makeup types, tattoos, cyberware cosmetics and more.

There are new and more ways to customise the look of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, too. The in-game CrystalCoat technology, that allows players to edit paint jobs on Rayfield cars, has now been extended to other select vehicle brands in the game. Players can now also scan a car and save its colour scheme for a fee, so that they can select it later while customising their vehicle. Additionally, the ten most requested vehicles from the streets of Night City are now available for purchase on Autofixer, CD Projekt said in the patch notes for Update 2.2.

The patch also adds new interactions with Johnny Silverhand, a major non-player character in the game. Silverhand, who's played by Keanu Reeves, will now sometimes appear in the passenger seat of V's car and comment on the driving and react to what's happening.

There are widespread changes to the game's photo mode, as well, bringing new camera controls, aspect ratio adjustments on PC, NPC additions and more. Users can also display their framed photo mode shots in V's apartment. CD Projekt also said that Night City now has more secrets to discover.

In addition to the new features, Update 2.2 also brings bug fixes and improvements to quest design and gameplay. Some of the fixes are specific to the Phantom Liberty expansion.

The newest patch follows Update 2.1 that added a fully functional metro system, a radioport for listening to the in-game radio stations on the go, hangout activities with romantic partners and new vehicles and activities.