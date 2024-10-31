Cyberpunk 2077, the first-person open-world sci-fi adventure game, was first unveiled in 2020. The game is currently available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. However, Mac users will soon be able to enjoy the game as well. During the announcement of the latest M4 chip-powered MacBook Pro laptops, Apple confirmed that the game will be available on Mac devices in early 2025 alongside a few more titles. Game developer CD Projekt RED confirmed that the Ultimate Edition of the game will be available to Mac users early next year.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Coming to Silicon Macs

The Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be available on Mac with Apple silicon chipsets in early 2025, according to a press note by the game developers. An exact release date has yet to be confirmed. This version will include the Phantom Liberty "spy-thriller" expansion. Mac users will be able to experience immersive features like path tracing, frame generation, and inbuilt Spatial Audio.

CD Projekt RED confirms that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be available on the Mac App Store, GOG.com, Steam and Epic Games Store. Players who own Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam can access the Mac version without a new purchase.

Apple revealed in its M4 MacBook Pro announcement video that Assassin's Creed Shadows, a game developed by Ubisoft Quebec, which is scheduled to launch in February next year, will be available to Mac users too.

Notably, Apple refreshed the MacBook Pro lineup with its latest 3nm M4 chipsets on Thursday. The 14-inch base model starts in India at Rs. 1,69,999, while the M4 Pro version is listed at Rs. 1,99,900. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro SoC is marked at Rs. 2,49,900, and the 16-inch M4 Max variant costs Rs. 3,49,900.