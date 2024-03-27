Technology News
  Cyberpunk 2077 to Be Available for Free as Part of Limited Trial on Current Gen Consoles This Weekend

Cyberpunk 2077 to Be Available for Free as Part of Limited Trial on Current-Gen Consoles This Weekend

You'll be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 for a five-hour period until April 1 as part of a free trial, but only after you download the entire game.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2024 18:29 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 to Be Available for Free as Part of Limited Trial on Current-Gen Consoles This Weekend

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on current-generation consoles in February 2022

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 will be free for five hours on consoles this weekend
  • CDPR says the trial is only available on current-gen consoles
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty won't be part of the free trial
Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to play at no cost as part of a limited trial over the coming weekend, according to developer CD Projekt Red. The popular game will be free to play for a few hours on current generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony, but not for PC gamers. You will have access to the base Cyberpunk 2077 game — which will need to be downloaded in its entirety in order to access the trial. The Phantom Liberty expansion won't be part of the trial this weekend.

According to details on the Cyberpunk 2077 website, the free trial will begin on March 28 at 4pm CET (8pm IST) and end on April 1 at 8:59AM CEST (12:29pm IST). You will be able to play the game on current-gen consoles — PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S — for five hours, during the trial period. CDPR says trial doesn't include PC gamers due to "technical reasons".

During the trial period, you can only play Cyberpunk within the five-hour period, after which you can purchase the game to continue playing. According to the developer, your save progress will carry forward to the full game, if you choose to buy Cyberpunk 2077 after the trial ends.

Five hours of gameplay is considerably short for a free trial, especially considering that the game will include several cutscenes with dialogues will take up a considerable amount of time of the limited time trial. If you already own the base game, you won't be able to try the Phantom Liberty expansion as it isn't part of the trial.

In order to try Cyberpunk 2077 as part of the upcoming trial, you'll need to download the entire game — that's a 99.3GB download on the PlayStation 5 and around 103GB on Microsoft's current-gen consoles. You won't need a subscription (like Game Pass) in order to play the title during the trial, and more than one player can try the game on one console, as long as they have a separate user account. 

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Fireworks.ai, the Generative AI Firm That Fine-Tunes and Customises Open-Source LLMs For Business Needs

Cyberpunk 2077 to Be Available for Free as Part of Limited Trial on Current-Gen Consoles This Weekend
