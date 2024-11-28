Technology News
Steam Autumn Sale 2024 Best Deals: Metaphor: ReFantazio, Silent Hill 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Psychonauts 2, More

The Steam Autumn Sale 2024 is live till December 4, 10am Pacific Time (11.30pm IST).

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 November 2024 18:42 IST
Photo Credit: Steam

The Steam Autumn Sale went live on November 27

Highlights
  • Silent Hill 2 gets a 20 percent discount during the Steam Autumn Sale
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is selling at Rs. 874 during the sale
  • Breakout indie hit Balatro gets a 15 percent discount
Steam kicked off its Autumn Sale Wednesday, bringing deep discounts on PC games across genres. The sale sees price cuts on major new titles released this year like Metaphor: ReFantazio, Silent Hill 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and more. Other popular titles like Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Helldivers 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor see discounts, as well. The Steam Autumn Sale 2024 is live till December 4, 10am Pacific Time (11.30pm IST).

Metaphor: Refantazio, the Atlus RPG that received six nominations at The Game Awards 2024, including the coveted Game of the Year honour, is available for Rs. 4,274 after a 25 percent discount. One of the best reviewed games of the year, Metaphor features a distinct art style, deep and engaging story and characters set in a medieval fantasy realm and turn-based combat. Silent Hill 2, the remake of the 2001 classic, that received five nominations at The Game Awards 2024, gets a 20 percent discount and is selling at Rs. 2,240.

Another new release to get a discount in the Steam Autumn Sale is Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, the Xbox 360-era-style third-person shooter gets a 20 percent discount, as well. Hades 2, which released in early access this year, gets a 10 percent discount, while Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2 gets a 43 percent discount to sell at Rs. 2,550. The newly released Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gets a 15 percent price cut and is selling at Rs. 5,759.

Popular games that released in 2023 have received big discounts during the sale. Most notable among them is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is selling at Rs. 874 after a 75 percent discount. Hogwarts Legacy, the highest selling game of 2023, has received a 70 percent cut and is priced at Rs. 1,199 during the sale. Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards 2023, Baldur's Gate 3, gets a 20 percent discount and is selling at Rs. 2,399.

The Autumn Sale also sees slashed prices for beloved indie titles. Breakout hit Balatro, nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024, gets a 15 percent discount. The poker-themed roguelike deckbuilder is priced at Rs. 586 during the sale. Nine Sols, the acclaimed 2D action-adventure title, is selling at Rs. 910 after a 30 percent discount. Story book adventure title The Plucky Squire, nominated for Best Debut Indie at this year's The Game Awards, receives a 25 percent discount. Here are some of the best deals on PC games across genres during the Steam Autumn Sale.

Best Deals on Latest Games

Metaphor: ReFantazio at Rs. 4,274 (25 percent discount)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at Rs. 4,759 (15 percent discount)

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 at Rs. 2,239 (20 percent discount)

Silent Hill 2 at Rs. 2,240 (20 percent discount)

Frostpunk 2 at Rs. 1,440 (20 percent discount)

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition at Rs. 2,344 (48 percent discount)

Hogwarts Legacy at Rs. 1,199 (70 percent discount)

Baldur's Gate 3 at Rs. 2,399 (20 percent discount)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at Rs. 874 (75 percent discount)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition at Rs. 1,599 (70 percent discount)

Best Deep Discounts

Psychonauts 2 at Rs. 129 (90 percent discount)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance at Rs. 168 (90 percent discount)

Darkest Dungeon at Rs. 88 (92 percent discount)

Far Cry 5 at Rs. 299 (90 percent discount)

Cities: Skylines at Rs. 159 (90 percent discount)

Best Deals on Action Titles

Lies of P at Rs. 2,220 (40 percent discount)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at Rs. 2,498 (50 percent discount)

Helldivers 2 at Rs. 1,999 (20 percent discount)

Diablo IV at Rs. 2,496 (40 percent discount)

Assassin's Creed Mirage at Rs. 999 (60 percent discount)

Best Deals on RPGs

Persona 3 Reload at Rs. 2,199 (50 percent discount)

Octopath Traveler 2 at Rs. 2,099 (40 percent discount)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at Rs. 2,199 (50 percent discount)

Starfield at Rs. 2,999 (40 percent discount)

Dragon's Dogma 2 at Rs. 2,550 (43 percent discount)

Best Deals on Indie Games

Balatro at Rs. 586 (15 percent discount)

Animal Well at Rs. 880 (20 percent discount)

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut at Rs. 224 (75 percent discount)

Hades at Rs. 440 (60 percent discount)

Dredge at Rs. 1,199 (40 percent discount)

You can head over to Steam and check out thousands of deals now live on the storefront. The Autumn Sale ends December 4.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don't bring up his video game backlog.
