God of War developer Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that the next game in the action-adventure series, God of War Laufey, will be available on disc, even as Sony has moved to end physical disc production for PlayStation games. The company announced this month that it would stop making discs for new titles on PlayStation consoles starting January 2028.

Santa Monica announced Saturday that God of War Laufey, which was revealed at Sony's State of Play presentation in June, will get a physical disc version. Based on Sony's deadline for ending physical disc production for new PlayStation games, God of War Laufey will be released before January 2028.

That means the next God of War title will likely launch sometime next year on PS5.

We can confirm God of War Laufey will be available on disc. — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Laufey (@SonySantaMonica) July 10, 2026

God of War Laufey Could Launch in 2027

God of War Laufey was revealed with an extended gameplay showcase at State of Play last June. The trailer shed light on the new protagonist, Laufey, Kratos' wife from the Norse saga of God of War. The game follows her journey after death in Everywhen, the afterlife of the gods.

Santa Monica and Sony did not confirm a release date for God of War Laufey, but the developer said the game would launch on PS5 soon. Following the God of War Laufey's reveal, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, too, said that the title wasn't “years away.”

God of War Laufey will likely be one of the last first-party Sony games to be available on discs before the company abandons the physical format for new games. The PlayStation parent announced it would end physical disc production for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles starting January 2028.

The company said its decision was motivated by shifting trends in consumer preference. An estimated 80 percent of game purchases are now done digitally. However, Sony's announcement has faced severe backlash from PlayStation users.

While new PlayStation games will no longer be available on discs, Sony has reportedly (via Game File) told developers and publishing partners that games released before 2028 will continue to be available in the disc format.