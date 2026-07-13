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Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways: Expected Specifications

Lava Virat V1 will be launched in India as the first Virat series handset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 July 2026 10:16 IST
Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Virat V1 4G looks similar to the Lava Smart 4 Plus

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Highlights
  • Lava Virat V1 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Lava Virat V1 5G will be offered in two colourways
  • Lava Virat V1 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart
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Lava Virat V1 5G will be launched in India next week, the smartphone maker has announced. The new handset will arrive in the country as the first model in the tech firm's new Virat lineup. Along with the launch date, the company has also revealed the phone's design and colourways. A dedicated microsite for the Lava Virat V1 is currently live in India, revealing details regarding its availability in the country. The upcoming smartphone will be accompanied by its 4G-only counterpart, namely Lava Virat V1. Both handsets are similar in terms of design. However, both are shown to sport slightly different rear camera modules.

Lava Virat V1 Series Set to Launch in India on July 21

In a post on X, the smartphone maker has confirmed that its new Lava Virat series will be unveiled in India on July 21 at 12 pm IST. The Lava Virat V1 5G and Lava Virat V1 4G will be launched in the country as the first two handsets in the lineup. A dedicated microsite for the Lava Virat V1 series is now live on Flipkart, confirming that the lineup will be available for purchase in India via the e-commerce platform.

Apart from this, the company has also revealed the design of the two upcoming smartphones. The Lava Virat V1 4G is shown to feature a square-shaped rear camera module, housing two camera lenses. The handset is confirmed to boast a 13-megapixel primary rear camera unit, along with an LED flash. The upcoming smartphone is similar to the Lava Smart 4 Plus, which was launched on June 25 at a starting price of Rs. 9,999.

On the other hand, the Lava Virat V1 5G is shown to feature a slightly different rear camera module, with two camera lenses and an LED flash. Both phones will sport a flat rear panel. However, the back of the 5G model will feature a different pattern. Similarly, the two Lava Virat V1 series handsets will be offered in Blue and Gold colour options.

A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G. Both smartphones will also feature a USB Type-C port on the bottom, along with the speaker grille, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microphone cutout.

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Further reading: Lava Virat V1 5G, Lava Virat V1, Lava, Lava Virat V1 5G India Launch, Lava Virat V1 India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways: Expected Specifications
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