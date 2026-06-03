Sony's State of Play show, broadcast on YouTube and Twitch Tuesday, was packed with reveals and updates on upcoming games. Santa Monica Studio finally revealed the next mainline God of War game, God of War Laufey, featuring a new protagonist and setting. The game will follow the journey of Faye, wife to Kratos in the Norse saga, as she journeys through afterlife. Marvel's Wolverine received an extended gameplay trailer at the show, as well, along with pre-order confirmation.

The PlayStation parent also announced Until Dawn 2. The narrative-focussed horror game is in development at Firesprite Games and will launch in 2027. New reveals also include Rayman Legends Retold, a 3D reimagining of the original platformer; Stuntman: Hollywood from Saber Interactive; and Bancho the Chef, a prequel to Dave the Diver. We also got new updates on Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Control Resonant, Phantom Blade Zero, and more. Here's everything that was announced at State of Play:

God of War Laufey

Santa Monica Studio revealed God of War Laufey at State of Play, confirming the next mainline entry in the franchise. Just as leaks had claimed, the game follows the journey of Kratos' wife Faye into the afterlife after her death in God of War (2018). Faye will take on gods and creatures from several mythologies in Everywhen, the afterlife of gods. There's no release date yet, but God of War Laufey is set to launch on PS5 soon.

Until Dawn 2

The penultimate reveal at State of Play was a sequel to Until Dawn being developed by Firesprite Games. Until Dawn 2 will be a standalone experience with a new cast and setting, but same emphasis on decisions that could lead to wildly different outcomes for each character. The game will follow a crew of ghost hunters as they explore an abandoned tropical island for the debut episode of their new TV show. Until Dawn 2 will be released on PS5 in 2027.

The Lost Wild

At State of Play, Great Ape Games and Annapurna Interactive revealed a new trailer for The Lost Wild, a survival horror title where you must make your way through an island teeming with — yes — dinosaurs. The game comes from former Alien: Isolation developers and is played from a first-person perspective. The Lost Wild is coming to PC and PS5 in 2027.

Rayman Legends Retold

Ubisoft revealed Rayman Legends Retold, a 3D reimagining of 2D platformer Rayman Legends from 2013. The game features up to four-player couch co-op, fully voiced characters, expanded soundtrack, enhanced visuals, and overhauled 3D gameplay. Rayman Legends Retold will feature a selection of returning levels, a mysterious new realm, and four new musical stages, Ubisoft confirmed. The game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on October 1, 2026.

Bancho the Chef

Mintrocket, the developer of Dave the Diver, revealed Bancho the Chef, a cooking sim/ adventure game that serves as a standalone prequel to Dave the Diver. The game follows Bancho from Dave the Diver on his quest to become a Sushi master. In the game, he'll travel across cities in Asia, cooking and learning techniques from culinary masters. Bancho the Chef doesn't have a release date yet, but it is coming to PS5 and PC.

Here's everything else that got an update at Sony's State of Play: