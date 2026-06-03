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Everything Announced at State of Play: God of War Laufey, Until Dawn 2, Rayman Legends Retold

State of Play broadcast was over 60 minutes long.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 June 2026 20:43 IST
Everything Announced at State of Play: God of War Laufey, Until Dawn 2, Rayman Legends Retold

Photo Credit: Sony

State of Play was broadcast on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch

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Highlights
  • God of War Laufey was the final announcement at State of Play
  • Until Dawn 2 will launch in 2027
  • Rayman Legends Retold is coming in 2026
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Sony's State of Play show, broadcast on YouTube and Twitch Tuesday, was packed with reveals and updates on upcoming games. Santa Monica Studio finally revealed the next mainline God of War game, God of War Laufey, featuring a new protagonist and setting. The game will follow the journey of Faye, wife to Kratos in the Norse saga, as she journeys through afterlife. Marvel's Wolverine received an extended gameplay trailer at the show, as well, along with pre-order confirmation.

The PlayStation parent also announced Until Dawn 2. The narrative-focussed horror game is in development at Firesprite Games and will launch in 2027. New reveals also include Rayman Legends Retold, a 3D reimagining of the original platformer; Stuntman: Hollywood from Saber Interactive; and Bancho the Chef, a prequel to Dave the Diver. We also got new updates on Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Control Resonant, Phantom Blade Zero, and more. Here's everything that was announced at State of Play:

God of War Laufey

Santa Monica Studio revealed God of War Laufey at State of Play, confirming the next mainline entry in the franchise. Just as leaks had claimed, the game follows the journey of Kratos' wife Faye into the afterlife after her death in God of War (2018). Faye will take on gods and creatures from several mythologies in Everywhen, the afterlife of gods. There's no release date yet, but God of War Laufey is set to launch on PS5 soon.

Until Dawn 2

The penultimate reveal at State of Play was a sequel to Until Dawn being developed by Firesprite Games. Until Dawn 2 will be a standalone experience with a new cast and setting, but same emphasis on decisions that could lead to wildly different outcomes for each character. The game will follow a crew of ghost hunters as they explore an abandoned tropical island for the debut episode of their new TV show. Until Dawn 2 will be released on PS5 in 2027.

The Lost Wild

At State of Play, Great Ape Games and Annapurna Interactive revealed a new trailer for The Lost Wild, a survival horror title where you must make your way through an island teeming with — yes — dinosaurs. The game comes from former Alien: Isolation developers and is played from a first-person perspective. The Lost Wild is coming to PC and PS5 in 2027.

Rayman Legends Retold

Ubisoft revealed Rayman Legends Retold, a 3D reimagining of 2D platformer Rayman Legends from 2013. The game features up to four-player couch co-op, fully voiced characters, expanded soundtrack, enhanced visuals, and overhauled 3D gameplay. Rayman Legends Retold will feature a selection of returning levels, a mysterious new realm, and four new musical stages, Ubisoft confirmed. The game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on October 1, 2026.

Bancho the Chef

Mintrocket, the developer of Dave the Diver, revealed Bancho the Chef, a cooking sim/ adventure game that serves as a standalone prequel to Dave the Diver. The game follows Bancho from Dave the Diver on his quest to become a Sushi master. In the game, he'll travel across cities in Asia, cooking and learning techniques from culinary masters. Bancho the Chef doesn't have a release date yet, but it is coming to PS5 and PC.

Here's everything else that got an update at Sony's State of Play:

  • Marvel's Wolverine new gameplay trailer, pre-orders confirmed (September 15, 2026 – PS5)
  • Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Knights of Doom roster announced (August 6, 2026 – PC, PS5)
  • Kemuri gameplay trailer revealed (2027 – PC, PS5)
  • Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis delayed, release date announced (February 12, 2027 – PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2)
  • Phantom Blade Zero delayed (October 29, 2026 – PC, PS5)
  • Dune Awakening coming to consoles (September 22, 2026 – PS5, Xbox Series S/X)
  • No Rest for the Wicked 1.0 launch announced (October 2026 — PC, PS5)
  • Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Edition Remastered announced (October 1, 2026 – PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2)
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword release date, demo announced (September 26, 2026 – PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X)
  • Silent Hill Townfall release date announced (September 24, 2026 – PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X)
  • Ace Combat 8: Wings Of Theve release date announced (October 2, 2026 – PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X)
  • Stuntman: Hollywood announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X)
  • Ill gets story trailer (2027 – PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X)
  • Control Resonant release date announced, pre-order confirmed (September 24, 2026 – PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X)
  • Runescape: Dragonwilds coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue
  • Gitaroo Man, Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy, Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams coming to PS Plus Classics Catalogue
The Lost Wild

upcoming
The Lost Wild

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
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Further reading: State of Play, Sony, God of War Laufey, Until Dawn 2, Rayman Legends Retold, Marvels Wolverine
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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