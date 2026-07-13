Apple could introduce redesigned Apple Pencil models in early 2027 as upcoming European Union rules on replaceable batteries are expected to reshape the accessory's design. The reported refresh is likely to arrive alongside the next iPad Pro lineup and may include updated versions of both the Apple Pencil with USB-C and the Apple Pencil Pro. While no new software features or design changes have surfaced yet, the reported battery-related changes could make the stylus easier to service and help Apple meet the upcoming regulations.

Apple Tipped to Refresh Apple Pencil Lineup in 2027 to Meet EU Rules

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest Power On newsletter, Apple is developing two new Apple Pencil models for release alongside next-generation iPad Pro models expected in the first half of 2027. The reported lineup includes a successor to the Apple Pencil with USB-C and an updated Apple Pencil Pro.

The report indicates Apple is working to meet upcoming European Union battery regulations that will become applicable from February 2027. Gurman did not explicitly say the new styluses will feature user-replaceable batteries, but he said Apple is developing new battery systems, suggesting the accessories could be redesigned to satisfy the requirements.

Existing Apple Pencil models cannot be opened for routine battery replacement. Apple seals the current styluses with extensive adhesive, which makes battery replacement and most repairs impractical.

Apart from the reported battery-related work, Gurman did not share any details about new features or cosmetic changes. It also remains unclear how Apple plans to redesign the products to meet the regulatory requirements.

The existing Apple Pencil with USB-C, introduced in November 2023, includes a sliding cover that conceals its USB Type-C port. That mechanism could make it easier for Apple to redesign the lower-priced model to accommodate changes required for the new battery rules. By comparison, the Apple Pencil Pro has a seamless body with no visible openings apart from its replaceable tip, making the redesign more challenging.

The Apple Pencil Pro debuted in May 2024 with support for features such as squeeze gestures, haptic feedback, and Find My integration. The report, however, does not mention any additional features beyond the reported battery-related changes.

The reported launch is also expected to coincide with Apple's next iPad Pro refresh, which is widely anticipated to feature the M6 chip while retaining a largely familiar overall design. Apple has traditionally introduced new Pencil models alongside updated iPad hardware.

The European Union regulation extends beyond smartphones and also applies to rechargeable accessories such as styluses, headphones, keyboards, and mice. While Apple has already taken steps to make the iPhone easier to service, products such as the Apple Pencil and AirPods are expected to require more significant engineering changes to satisfy the new requirements.