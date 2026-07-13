Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Redesigned Apple Pencil Models in Development, Could Debut Alongside M6 iPad Pro in 2027: Report

Redesigned Apple Pencil Models in Development, Could Debut Alongside M6 iPad Pro in 2027: Report

The existing Apple Pencil with USB-C, introduced in November 2023, includes a sliding cover that conceals its USB Type-C port.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 July 2026 10:59 IST
Redesigned Apple Pencil Models in Development, Could Debut Alongside M6 iPad Pro in 2027: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple may refresh the Apple Pencil lineup in early 2027

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New Apple Pencils may debut with the next iPad Pro
  • Apple could redesign the stylus to meet EU regulations
  • Current Apple Pencil models remain difficult to repair
Advertisement

Apple could introduce redesigned Apple Pencil models in early 2027 as upcoming European Union rules on replaceable batteries are expected to reshape the accessory's design. The reported refresh is likely to arrive alongside the next iPad Pro lineup and may include updated versions of both the Apple Pencil with USB-C and the Apple Pencil Pro. While no new software features or design changes have surfaced yet, the reported battery-related changes could make the stylus easier to service and help Apple meet the upcoming regulations.

Apple Tipped to Refresh Apple Pencil Lineup in 2027 to Meet EU Rules

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest Power On newsletter, Apple is developing two new Apple Pencil models for release alongside next-generation iPad Pro models expected in the first half of 2027. The reported lineup includes a successor to the Apple Pencil with USB-C and an updated Apple Pencil Pro.

VoltApple Discussion
Explore More...

The report indicates Apple is working to meet upcoming European Union battery regulations that will become applicable from February 2027. Gurman did not explicitly say the new styluses will feature user-replaceable batteries, but he said Apple is developing new battery systems, suggesting the accessories could be redesigned to satisfy the requirements.

Existing Apple Pencil models cannot be opened for routine battery replacement. Apple seals the current styluses with extensive adhesive, which makes battery replacement and most repairs impractical.

Apart from the reported battery-related work, Gurman did not share any details about new features or cosmetic changes. It also remains unclear how Apple plans to redesign the products to meet the regulatory requirements.

The existing Apple Pencil with USB-C, introduced in November 2023, includes a sliding cover that conceals its USB Type-C port. That mechanism could make it easier for Apple to redesign the lower-priced model to accommodate changes required for the new battery rules. By comparison, the Apple Pencil Pro has a seamless body with no visible openings apart from its replaceable tip, making the redesign more challenging.

The Apple Pencil Pro debuted in May 2024 with support for features such as squeeze gestures, haptic feedback, and Find My integration. The report, however, does not mention any additional features beyond the reported battery-related changes.

The reported launch is also expected to coincide with Apple's next iPad Pro refresh, which is widely anticipated to feature the M6 chip while retaining a largely familiar overall design. Apple has traditionally introduced new Pencil models alongside updated iPad hardware.

The European Union regulation extends beyond smartphones and also applies to rechargeable accessories such as styluses, headphones, keyboards, and mice. While Apple has already taken steps to make the iPhone easier to service, products such as the Apple Pencil and AirPods are expected to require more significant engineering changes to satisfy the new requirements.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Pencil, Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, Apple Pencil 2027
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways: Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Redesigned Apple Pencil Models in Development, Could Debut Alongside M6 iPad Pro in 2027: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Lava Virat V1 5G Will Launch in India
  2. God of War Laufey Will be Available on Disc, Santa Monica Studio Confirms
  3. Asics Gel-Kayano 33 Review
  4. Redmi Note 17 Could Debut in India in These Storage and Colour Variants
  5. Samsung Just Gave the Galaxy M47 5G a Substantial Price Hike in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Gets Substantial Price Hike in India Days After It Was Launched
  2. God of War Laufey Will Get a Disc Version Before Sony Ends Disc Production in 2028
  3. Redmi Note 17 Colours, Storage Options in India Leaked as Tipster Reveals Key Specifications of Chinese Variant
  4. Redesigned Apple Pencil Models in Development, Could Debut Alongside M6 iPad Pro in 2027: Report
  5. Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways: Expected Specifications
  6. Apple’s M7 Ultra-Based Server Chip to Reportedly Offer Up to 1.5TB Memory, Enhanced Neural Processing
  7. Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G India Launch Date Announced; Colourways and Amazon Availability Confirmed
  8. Apple Reportedly Reviews iPhone 17 Demand as Costs Rise Amid Ongoing Memory Shortage
  9. Interpol Traces $122 Million Crypto Wallet Connected to Romance Scam Network
  10. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission Tightens Anti-Phishing Standards for Crypto Platforms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »