Redmi Note 17 series is scheduled to be launched in China on Tuesday. The new Note lineup is confirmed to include two models, namely the Redmi Note 17 and Note 17 Pro. A day before their unveiling in the country, the key specifications and features of the two handsets have surfaced online. Additionally, details regarding the Indian counterpart of the Redmi Note 17 have been leaked, hinting that it could be offered in at least two colour options and one RAM and storage configuration. In China, the Redmi Note 17 and Note 17 Pro are expected to be powered by distinct octa core Snapdragon chipsets from Qualcomm.

Redmi Note 17 Indian Variant Colourways, Storage Options (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X has shared that the Redmi Note 17 will be available for purchase in India in at least the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the smartphone will reportedly be offered in at least “Blue” and “Dark Night” colour options. He claims that more variants could be revealed closer to the handset's debut in the country. However, the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm when the Redmi Note 17 will arrive in India.

Redmi Note 17 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

Separately, tipster Experience more (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications and features of the Chinese variants of the upcoming Redmi Note 17 and Note 17 Pro. The standard model will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, while the Pro model might arrive with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC.

In China, the Redmi Note 17 could sport a 7-inch Full-HD+ Samsung E4 Pro display, delivering up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. It might pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The handset could also launch with support for 22.5W wired reverse charging. It is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, too. The handset could also feature an optical fingerprint scanner for security and ship with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 17 Pro will reportedly be equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K flat display, offering up to 3,500 nits peak brightness in China. It could be backed by a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and the same reverse charging as the standard model. The phone might also arrive with the same primary rear camera and fingerprint sensor as the Note 17. It is said to ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

We already know that the Redmi Note 17 series will be launched in China on July 14 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The display of the Redmi Note 17 Pro is confirmed to offer Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, claimed to provide 3m “marble drop” resistance. It is also claimed to ship with a TÜV SÜD “2m, 72 hours waterproof” certification.