Apple may have further scaled back production plans for the standard iPhone 17, according to a new leak. A tipster claims the company is preparing to suspend around one-third of capacity on some manufacturing lines after reassessing demand expectations. The report suggests rising hardware costs could weigh on demand for the entry-level model, prompting Apple to review its production strategy. Apple has not confirmed the claims, and it remains unclear whether the reported changes apply to all production lines or only selected facilities.

Apple's iPhone 17 Production May Face Further Cuts

According to a Weibo post by tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese), the latest production adjustments go beyond an earlier report that claimed Apple had reduced its production expectations by around 15 percent. The tipster now proposes that some manufacturing lines dedicated to the standard iPhone 17 could suspend roughly one-third of their capacity, although the report does not clarify whether the move affects overall production or only specific assembly lines.

The tipster further claims Apple has carried out an internal assessment of how rising component costs could influence demand for the upcoming smartphone. Increasing prices of key hardware components have reportedly prompted the company to review production requirements ahead of the handset's launch.

Rising memory and storage prices have impacted electronics manufacturers worldwide as demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to increase. Apple has already raised prices for products including Macs, iPads, Apple TV devices and HomePod speakers, citing higher component costs, while iPhone prices have so far remained unchanged.

Previous reports suggest Apple could increase iPhone prices alongside the launch of its next-generation Pro models later this year. The company is also expected to follow a split release strategy, with the iPhone 18 Pro models launching first, followed by the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 at a later date.

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