Technology News
English Edition

Apple Reportedly Reviews iPhone 17 Demand as Costs Rise Amid Ongoing Memory Shortage

Apple could increase iPhone prices alongside the launch of its next-generation Pro models later this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2026 18:58 IST
Apple Reportedly Reviews iPhone 17 Demand as Costs Rise Amid Ongoing Memory Shortage

Apple has not confirmed the latest production claims

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rising hardware costs may affect iPhone 17 demand
  • Apple may raise iPhone prices with the next Pro models
  • Higher memory costs continue to affect the electronics industry
Advertisement

Apple may have further scaled back production plans for the standard iPhone 17, according to a new leak. A tipster claims the company is preparing to suspend around one-third of capacity on some manufacturing lines after reassessing demand expectations. The report suggests rising hardware costs could weigh on demand for the entry-level model, prompting Apple to review its production strategy. Apple has not confirmed the claims, and it remains unclear whether the reported changes apply to all production lines or only selected facilities.

Apple's iPhone 17 Production May Face Further Cuts

According to a Weibo post by tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese), the latest production adjustments go beyond an earlier report that claimed Apple had reduced its production expectations by around 15 percent. The tipster now proposes that some manufacturing lines dedicated to the standard iPhone 17 could suspend roughly one-third of their capacity, although the report does not clarify whether the move affects overall production or only specific assembly lines.

VoltIphone 17 Discussion
Explore More...

The tipster further claims Apple has carried out an internal assessment of how rising component costs could influence demand for the upcoming smartphone. Increasing prices of key hardware components have reportedly prompted the company to review production requirements ahead of the handset's launch.

Rising memory and storage prices have impacted electronics manufacturers worldwide as demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to increase. Apple has already raised prices for products including Macs, iPads, Apple TV devices and HomePod speakers, citing higher component costs, while iPhone prices have so far remained unchanged.

Previous reports suggest Apple could increase iPhone prices alongside the launch of its next-generation Pro models later this year. The company is also expected to follow a split release strategy, with the iPhone 18 Pro models launching first, followed by the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 at a later date.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Production, Apple, iPhone 18 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Interpol Traces $122 Million Crypto Wallet Connected to Romance Scam Network

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Reviews iPhone 17 Demand as Costs Rise Amid Ongoing Memory Shortage
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Removes Import Duty on Some Electronics, Smartphone Parts
  2. Sony IER-M500 In-Ear Monitors Launched With 5mm Driver, Hi-Res Audio
  3. HMD Arc 2 Introduced With Upgraded Chip and 5,000mAh Battery: See Price
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Peddi, Ikka, Balti, Dose, The Westies, and More
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Max to Launch in India On This Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G India Launch Date Announced; Colourways and Amazon Availability Confirmed
  2. Apple Reportedly Reviews iPhone 17 Demand as Costs Rise Amid Ongoing Memory Shortage
  3. Interpol Traces $122 Million Crypto Wallet Connected to Romance Scam Network
  4. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission Tightens Anti-Phishing Standards for Crypto Platforms
  5. Itel Zeno 100 Pro India Launch Date Announced as Company Teases Zeno 100 Lite Arrival, Key Features
  6. Sony RX10 V Compact Camera Launched With 20.1-Megapixel Sensor, 4K 120fps Video Recording and 25x Optical Zoom
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features Revealed
  8. Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Intel Core Series 3 Processors: Price, Availability
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 Ports Released on PS4 and PS5
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra Prices Surface Ahead of Unpacked Launch Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »