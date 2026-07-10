Itel is gearing up to expand its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of two new smartphones — Zeno 100 Pro and Zeno 100 Lite. Ahead of launch, the Transsion Holdings-owned company has begun teasing the upcoming handsets through dedicated microsites, revealing some of the key features. Both models are expected to place a strong emphasis on durability. The Itel Zeno 100 Pro is confirmed to feature heat and drop resistance, while the Lite variant is also teased to feature military-grade protection.

Itel Zeno 100 Pro, Zeno 100 Lite Features (Expected)

A new landing page on Amazon confirms that the Itel Zeno 100 Pro will launch in India on July 16. The handset, as described by the company, is "built tough" and designed for users looking for a reliable daily driver that can handle rough everyday use. It is confirmed to feature MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability certification. The upcoming handset will also include heat and drop resistance, the microsite confirms.

The phone's teaser also hints at a "Point and Tap Control Connectivity" feature, which suggests it could have an integrated IR blaster. If accurate, it would allow users to control IR-compatible devices like TVs, ACs, and other home appliances directly with the Itel smartphone. The teaser image also shows a dual rear camera system, although exact details about what sensors it uses remain under wraps.

On the other hand, the Itel Zeno 100 Lite microsite confirms several of its specifications. The upcoming handset will sport a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to arrive with DTS-backed speakers and MIL-STD military-grade durability certification. The Itel Zeno 100 Lite will pack a 5,000mAh battery. While unconfirmed, the inclusion of “Lite” in its moniker suggests it could sit below the Zeno 100 Pro in the brand's lineup.

Unlike the Pro model, however, the teaser page only states that the itel Zeno 100 Lite is "coming soon”. Its launch date has yet to be revealed. There is a chance that the upcoming handset could be introduced alongside the Pro model. More details, including pricing, chipset, camera specifications, and software features, are expected to be revealed closer to launch.

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