Tecno has confirmed that the Camon 50 Ultra 5G will make its India debut soon. Ahead of the launch, the company has started teasing the upcoming smartphone, highlighting its focus on imaging, artificial intelligence and design. The handset is expected to join the existing Camon 50 series and bring several premium features to the Indian market. While Tecno has revealed a few aspects of the Indian variant, additional specifications, pricing, and availability details are expected to be announced closer to launch.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G India Launch Teased

The upcoming Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G will launch in India on July 17 at 12pm IST, according to the company. An Amazon microsite for the handset has also gone live, confirming its availability through the e-commerce platform following its debut. The listing showcases the smartphone in Cypress Green, Misty Purple and Nebula Titanium colour options. Images on the microsite show a flat-frame design with rounded corners and a vertically aligned rear camera module housing three large camera sensors, another sensor, an LED flash, and a red accent.

Tecno is touting new AI features designed for photography and content creation on the Camon 50 Ultra 5G. The company says the handset will offer AI-powered tools to enhance images and remove unwanted objects from photos. The press release also states that the smartphone combines a slim profile with a durable build and a battery designed for all-day use.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Features

The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G was first showcased during MWC 2026 in Barcelona as the top-end model in the Camon 50 series. At the time, the company revealed that the handset would feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The smartphone is also expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and run on Android 16 with HiOS 16.

The global variant of the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G also includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The handset is further expected to include a 13-megapixel selfie camera and support video recording at up to 4K resolution at 30fps.

Other features announced for the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G global variant include IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810 certification. The smartphone is also expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C and 5G connectivity.

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