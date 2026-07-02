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Sony Announces End of Physical Game Discs for New PlayStation Titles Starting 2028

Sony cited a growing preference for digital game purchases over physical media as the primary reason behind its decision.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 July 2026 09:04 IST
Sony Announces End of Physical Game Discs for New PlayStation Titles Starting 2028

Photo Credit: Reuters

PS5 games released before 2028 will not be affected, as per Sony

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Highlights
  • The change applies to all new games releasing from 2028
  • Existing games on Blu-ray discs will remain unaffected
  • Long-term ownership of digital games remains a key concern
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Sony Interactive Entertainment on Wednesday announced that it will discontinue physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles starting January 2028. As per the company, new PlayStation titles for the PS5 and potentially the PS6 will only be available digitally through the PlayStation Store and participating retailers once the transition is complete. Existing titles, as well as those launching before January 2028, are not affected by this change and will continue to be offered on Blu-ray discs.

As per Sony, there is a growing preference for digital game purchases over physical media. “This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today,” the company said. The transition is claimed to allow the company to focus its resources on improving how players access games.

The company will continue to offer purchasing options through both the PlayStation Store and retail partners selling digital game codes. Sony also clarified that the change only applies to new games launching from January 2028 onwards.

The move, however, is already beginning to take place. Rockstar Games recently confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI, which is scheduled to launch this November, will not include a playable disc for the PS5, despite being sold as a physical edition. Instead, buyers will receive a retail box containing a download code. This makes Rockstar one of the first major publishers to effectively adopt a digital-only distribution model for an AAA title release.

Why This Move Matters

This decision has been linked with reduced manufacturing and distribution costs for both Sony and game publishers, but there are notable implications, with the biggest one being game sharing, or perhaps the lack of it. Unlike physical games, digital titles cannot be resold, traded, or freely shared after purchase. This, consequently, could affect the availability of newer second-hand titles post-2028.

Sony's move also depicts a notable shift in its stance compared to the previous console generation. Following Microsoft's 2013 announcement that Xbox One would require periodic online authentication to access games, Sony famously published a short YouTube video titled "Official PlayStation Used Game Instructional Video." The clip simply showed one person handing a PS4 game disc to another. This underscored that physical games could be freely shared, lent, or resold without any restrictions.

More than a decade later, Sony's own move towards digital-only distribution signals a significant departure from that messaging.

It also raises a question about long-term ownership of games. When a game is purchased through the PlayStation Store, players are usually granted a license to access that game instead of actual ownership of the title. Thus, if a game publisher removes it from the storefront or the licensing agreement expires, players can potentially lose access to the purchased content.

We have already seen examples of this. Reports recently suggested that Sony began notifying PlayStation users that movies and TV shows published by StudioCanal would be removed from their accounts beginning September 1, 2026, due to the expiry of the companies' licensing agreement.

There are concerns about game preservation, too. Even if the purchased game's license remains available throughout a console's lifecycle, there has been precedent of digital storefronts themselves reaching end-of-life. The company has already announced that it will begin shutting down the PlayStation Store for legacy platforms like the PS3 and the PS Vita.

The transition, however, is still more than a year away, which means that Sony could potentially revisit the decision if the response from players proves strong enough. Whether Sony ultimately sticks with its plan or reconsiders its move away from physical media remains to be seen.

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Further reading: Sony, PS5, PS5 Games, PlayStation Store, GTA VI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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