Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS5, PC Exclusive Helldivers 2 Under 'Very Early' Discussions Over Possible Xbox Launch: Report

PS5, PC Exclusive Helldivers 2 Under 'Very Early' Discussions Over Possible Xbox Launch: Report

Xbox chief Phil Spencer had talked about Helldivers 2 not being on Xbox back in February.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 April 2024 12:15 IST
PS5, PC Exclusive Helldivers 2 Under 'Very Early' Discussions Over Possible Xbox Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 released on February 8 on PS5 and PC

Highlights
  • Sony and Microsoft have not confirmed an Xbox launch for Helldivers 2
  • Helldivers 2 features up to four-player online co-op
  • Xbox announced that it would release 4 first-party games on PS5, Switch
Advertisement

Helldivers 2 launched exclusively on PS5 and PC on February 8, quickly becoming a phenomenon and rising up the charts to become one of the most played games on Steam. The co-op third-person shooter, developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, broke the mould a bit when it launched simultaneously on Windows alongside the PlayStation platform. While it's not a first-party title, publishers Sony rarely release games under their banner on other platforms at launch. The overwhelming success of Helldivers 2, however, could be forcing the PlayStation parent to rethink its strategy. The game is now rumoured to be a subject of internal discussions over a possible Xbox release.

The information comes from XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker (@Shpeshal_Nick), who talked about a possible Xbox launch for Helldivers 2 in the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast. “We know that PlayStation has a new CEO at the moment. And I think the CEO might be a little more open to certain things,” Baker said. “So, what I've heard — just a rumour that I've heard — is that there may be some very, very early preliminary discussions about the possibility of Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox,” he added.

Bear in mind, however, these are just rumours and there is no official confirmation from either Sony or Microsoft on Helldivers 2 making its way to Xbox platforms. Baker, too, clarified that the rumour didn't mean the game was coming to Xbox. “What I've heard is there's some very early discussions about it, it could all fall to pieces. They might not come to an agreement on something,” he said in the podcast.

The possibility of Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox, however, wouldn't be that far-fetched. The game has been a phenomenal success on PC, with regular updates and content additions keeping players hooked well over two months after launch. An Xbox release for an online co-op shooter would bring a whole new set of players to the game. And with the game's live service model, more player engagement would generate greater revenue.

Back in February, just as Helldivers 2 was blowing up, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer had bemoaned the PlayStation and PC exclusivity of the game and wondered who it was helping by not being on Xbox. “I will say, when I look at a game like Helldivers 2, and it's a great game, kudos to the team shipping on PC and PlayStation, I'm not exactly sure who it helps in the industry by not being on Xbox,” Spencer had said in an interview with Game File.

Spencer's comments came after Microsoft had announced that four Xbox exclusive titles — HI-Fi Rush, Grounded, Sea of Thieves and Pentiment — would launch on rival platforms from Sony and Nintendo. With the four Xbox first-party titles coming to PS5, it wouldn't be a big surprise if Sony indeed decides to launch Helldivers 2 on Xbox.

Weeks after its release, Helldivers 2 broke several peak concurrent player count records on Steam, surpassing popular games like Grand Theft Auto 5, Destiny 2, Starfield and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, even as the game suffered from technical issues. The game's massive success and ballooning player count had left the developers unprepared for server crashes. Since then, Arrowhead Game Studios have released several updates to address the game's issues and stabilise the servers.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun and engaging gameplay
  • Tongue-in-cheek tone
  • Explosive weapons
  • Simple, effective mission structure
  • Diverse environments
  • Fair pricing
  • Bad
  • Server issues
  • Jumping into online matches can take time
  • Needs more diverse missions
Read detailed Playstation Helldivers 2 review
Genre Shoot 'em up
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Helldivers 2, Xbox, Xbox Series, Microsoft, Sony, Sony Interactive Entertainment, SIE, Arrowhead Game Studios, PS5, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Reportedly Acquires French AI Firm Working With On-Device AI and Computer Vision

Related Stories

PS5, PC Exclusive Helldivers 2 Under 'Very Early' Discussions Over Possible Xbox Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy C55 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  2. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  3. These Samsung Phones Facing Green Line Issue May Get Free Screen Replacement
  4. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; to Debut in This Price Segment
  5. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  6. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Screen, Snapdragon 680 Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Google Pixel 8a Spotted Online in Blue, Green Colour Options: See Images
  8. Lava ProWatch Zn With Bluetooth Calling, Heart-Rate Monitor Debuts in India
  9. Android 15 Could Bring New Option to Charge Devices Wirelessly: Report
  10. Airtel's New International Roaming Plan Supports Travel In 184 Countries
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 Chipset and Android 13-Based MIUI Pad 14 Launched in India
  2. PS5, PC Exclusive Helldivers 2 Under 'Very Early' Discussions Over Possible Xbox Launch: Report
  3. Lava ProWatch Zn With Gorilla Glass Protection, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Apple Reportedly Acquires French AI Firm Working With On-Device AI and Computer Vision
  5. Samsung Galaxy C55 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, Leather Back Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Pixel 8a Retail Unit Spotted Online in Blue and Green Colour Options: See Images
  7. Circle to Search May Soon Let Users Copy and Share Screenshots of a Part of the Screen
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Discounted: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  9. Apple to Skip M3-Powered Mac Mini, Will Launch M4 Model as Soon as Late 2024: Report
  10. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; Key Specifications, Price Range Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »