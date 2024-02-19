Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Helldivers 2 Steam Player Count Surpasses GTA 5, Starfield; Devs Cap Concurrent Players to Stabilise Servers

Helldivers 2 Steam Player Count Surpasses GTA 5, Starfield; Devs Cap Concurrent Players to Stabilise Servers

Arrowhead Game Studios made the announcement on the game’s discord server.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 February 2024 15:56 IST
Helldivers 2 Steam Player Count Surpasses GTA 5, Starfield; Devs Cap Concurrent Players to Stabilise Servers

Photo Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 features up to 4-player co-op matches, pitting players against giant bugs and killer robots

Highlights
  • Helldivers 2 released February 8 on PC and PS5
  • The game has sold around 1 million units, Arrowhead Game Studios CEO said
  • Helldivers 2 has faced server stability issues owing to high player count
Advertisement

Helldivers 2, the latest co-op shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios, is a smash hit. The game, which released February 8 on PS5 and PC, has surpassed popular titles like Grand Theft Auto 5, Destiny 2, Starfield and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in all-time peak concurrent players on Steam. Owing to its ballooning player count, however, the third-person shooter has faced persistent server issues, with developers working to issue fixes. Now, Arrowhead Games Studios has reportedly capped its concurrent players to around 450,000 to improve server stability.

According to a report from Eurogamer, Helldivers 2 developers have been forced to cap its permissible concurrent player numbers. Arrowhead Game Studios made the announcement on the game's discord server, which itself has paused invites for new members.

A screenshot of the discord post was shared Sunday by popular gaming news account Wario64 on X. The post addressed the server issues plaguing Helldivers 2 players and stated that the team was “working around the clock” to issue fixes. "Earlier tonight we had server-related issues with a concurrent player spike," the team said. "This led to some mission payouts failing, some players being kicked to their ships, or being logged out," the post said. "Therefore, we've had to cap our concurrent players to around 450,000 to further improve server stability. We will continue to work with our partners to get the ceiling raised," the announcement added.

The team also advised players to restart the game to get things back up to sync in case they were facing progression-related issues.

Helldivers 2 has been a surprise hit, with the game experiencing unexpectedly high player interest and consequently high player counts in the days following its release. The game, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, was launched simultaneously on PC and PS5 and beat expectations to emerge as a success. According to SteamDB charts, the game is currently the sixth-highest played game on Steam, with 186,205 concurrent players at the time of writing. The game's all-time peak concurrent player-count has touched 409,367 players, making it 24th most played game of all time on the platform, beating the likes of GTA 5, Monster Hunter: World, Starfield, Counter-Strike, Destiny 2, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Halo: Infinite.

Earlier this month, Arrowhead CEO and Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt, in a response on X, confirmed that the game had sold around 1 million copies and was “blowing through the estimates.”

Helldivers 2 is a third-person multiplayer shooter, which lets players squad up in up to four-player co-op matches and take on massive alien bugs and terminator-style killer cyborgs.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Helldivers 2, Steam, PS5, PC, Arrowhead Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Xiaomi 14 With Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed to Launch in India on March 7
Helldivers 2 Steam Player Count Surpasses GTA 5, Starfield; Devs Cap Concurrent Players to Stabilise Servers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak
  3. Oppo Brings AI Features With ColorOS New Year Edition Update
  4. Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Design, Key Specifications, Launch Date Revealed
  5. Xiaomi 14 Ultra to be Unveiled in China Soon; Global Launch to Follow
  6. NFS Unbound, AC Valhalla Lead PS Plus February Game Catalogue: See Full List
  7. iQoo Z9 5G Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Witnessing High Return Rate Due to Five Major Pain-Points: Report
  2. Helldivers 2 Steam Player Count Surpasses GTA 5, Starfield; Devs Cap Concurrent Players to Stabilise Servers
  3. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak
  4. Xiaomi 14 With Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed to Launch in India on March 7
  5. Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Launch in China Alongside Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro; to be Unveiled Globally at MWC 2024
  6. Nintendo Switch 2 Will Be Delayed to Early 2025, Console Maker Tells Game Publishers
  7. Need for Speed Unbound, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Headline PS Plus Game Catalogue for February
  8. Derivatives, Futures Trading a Tax Effective Solution to Drive Crypto Engagement in India: Pi42 Co-Founders
  9. Oppo Adds AI Features in ColorOS New Year Edition Update, Reveals Phones That Will Get It First
  10. iQoo Z9 5G Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »