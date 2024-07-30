Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Will Be Published by Plaion

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, the upcoming action-adventure game featuring popular Marvel superheroes Captain America and Black Panther, will be published by Plaion. The company announced a worldwide publishing partnership with developer Skydance New Media, confirming that it will bring Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra to players in 2025. The game was revealed earlier this year at Epic Games' State of Unreal event at Game Developers Conference (GDC).

Plaion to publish Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

The game is helmed by Amy Hennig, an industry veteran known for her work on the Legacy of Kain and Uncharted franchises. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra does not yet have a concrete release date but is confirmed to launch sometime next year.

“We are proud to partner with Skydance Games and industry legend Amy Hennig on what is one of the most anticipated AAA games currently in development,” Plaion CEO Klemens Kundratitz said on the publishing deal between the two companies.

“We believe PLAION is the perfect publishing partner for the multiplatform, worldwide release of MARVEL 1943: Rise of Hydra” Julian Beak, co-president at Skydance New Media, said. “For our studio's debut title, we're crafting an original Marvel story directed by Amy Hennig. We're thrilled to have found a global publisher that shares our ambitious vision for the project,” he added.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will be a narrative-driven action-adventure title featuring four playable characters — Captain America; Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s; Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris. The game will focus on Captain America and the Black Panther working together to thwart Hydra during World War II.

The upcoming game was revealed in March with a story-focussed trailer at GDC. The cinematic trailer did not showcase any gameplay, but hinted at the game's stealth and action gameplay and detailed its superhero protagonists. The game is also confirmed to be built on Unreal Engine 5.