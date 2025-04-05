Technology News
Oppo Reno 14 Pro Key Specifications, Design Render Showing Redesigned Camera Layout Leaked

Oppo Reno 14 Pro will reportedly sport a flat OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 April 2025 11:42 IST
Oppo Reno 14 Pro Key Specifications, Design Render Showing Redesigned Camera Layout Leaked

The successor to the Oppo Reno 13 Pro (pictured) is expected to debut later this year

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 14 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The smartphone is said to run on Android 15, along with ColorOS 15
  • The Reno 14 Pro could be equipped with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera
Oppo Reno 14 Pro is expected to arrive later this year as the successor to the Reno 13 Pro (Review) model that was unveiled by the company a few months ago. A design render of the purported Oppo Reno 14 Pro has surfaced online, giving us a peek at the design of the upcoming handset. Oppo will reportedly equip the Reno 14 Pro with a triple rear camera setup, housed in a redesigned camera island. The handset is also expected to sport a flat OLED screen and could arrive with a programmable 'Magic Cube' button.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro Design (Expected)

A design render of the purported Oppo Reno 14 Pro published by Smartprix shows the design of the handset's rear panel appears similar to its predecessor, except for the camera island. While the Reno 13 Pro had three cameras located inside discrete 'rings', the next-gen Reno model could feature a slightly tweaked layout. 

The redesigned camera island on the Oppo Reno 14 Pro (Tap to expand)
Photo Credit: Smartprix

 

While the image suggests that the location of the triple rear camera setup will be retained on the Reno 14 Pro, the primary and ultrawide camera are seen together in the same module. Meanwhile, the optical periscope camera is located to the right, above the LED flash.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro Specifications (Expected)

According to the publication, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro will run on Android 15, with Oppo's ColorOS 15 skin. The handset will sport a flat OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, unlike the current generation model that features a quad curved display.

Oppo will reportedly equip the Reno 14 Pro with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

There's no word on the processor that will power the Oppo Reno 14 Pro, or the handset's battery capacity. Like other upcoming Oppo and OnePlus smartphones, the Reno 14 Pro will feature a new 'Magic Cube' button that can be remapped, like Apple's Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models.

The publication claims that the Oppo Reno 14 Pro will be launched in China next month, and the handset will arrive in India in "June or July". However, it's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt, as there's no word from the company on any plans to launch the purported successors to the Oppo Reno 13 series of smartphones.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro

Oppo Reno 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Good camera performance
  • Decent battery life
  • IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Outdoor brightness isn't the best compared to the competition
  • Wide-angle could have been better
  • Overheats with intensive usage
Read detailed Oppo Reno 13 Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor 3.35 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5,800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1272 pixels
Comments

Oppo Reno 14 Pro, Oppo Reno 14 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno Series, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Meta Nears Release of New AI Model Llama 4 in April: Report

