SpaceX Launches 27 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 Rocket, Booster Lands Safely

SpaceX expands Starlink network with latest satellite launch and booster recovery

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 April 2025 23:13 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

On April 3, SpaceX launched 27 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Highlights
  • SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites on April 3 from California
  • Falcon 9 booster lands on “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship
  • 38 Falcon 9 missions completed by SpaceX in 2025 so far
SpaceX has sent another batch of satellites into orbit. On April 3, a Falcon 9 rocket launched 27 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The rocket lifted off at 9.02 p.m. Eastern Time and was followed by a successful landing of the first-stage booster on a drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. This booster had already been used on four earlier flights. The satellites are expected to be deployed nearly an hour after takeoff if mission steps proceed as planned. The launch formed part of SpaceX's continued effort to expand its low Earth orbit network.

Details from the Launch Mission Description

According to the mission information provided by SpaceX, the launch marked the fifth use of the same Falcon 9 booster. The drone ship used for recovery was named “Of Course I Still Love You”. This reusable system has become a routine part of SpaceX operations. The booster's return was completed around eight minutes after liftoff. The launch contributed to the growing total of Starlink satellites which is aimed at building a global broadband network.

Launch Activity in 2025

This latest mission has brought the number of Falcon 9 launches in 2025 to 38. About two-thirds of those have supported the expansion of the Starlink constellation. Earlier this week, two separate launches were also completed. One of them included the Fram2 private astronaut mission, which carried crew members into orbit over Earth's poles. That mission marked a new milestone in human spaceflight.

Starlink Satellite Network

Over 7100 satellites are now part of the Starlink constellation. The system is already the largest of its kind. SpaceX continues to work on expanding its coverage by launching more satellites regularly. The objective remains to provide consistent internet access worldwide, especially in regions with limited connectivity options.

 

Comments

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Falcon 9, satellite launch, drone ship, booster landing, SpaceX 2025, internet satellite, Vandenberg launch
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
