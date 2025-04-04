Technology News
English Edition

Bats Avoid Mid-Air Crashes by Adjusting Their Echolocation During Flight

A new study reveals how bats use adjusted echolocation to avoid collisions when flying in large groups.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 April 2025 23:12 IST
Bats Avoid Mid-Air Crashes by Adjusting Their Echolocation During Flight

Photo Credit: Pixabay/tomatomicek

How Bats Avoid Collisions During Mass Flight Using Echolocation: New Study Reveals Secrets

Highlights
  • Bats change their echolocation to avoid collisions in large groups
  • Study in Israel reveals bats fanning out to reduce jamming effect
  • Study in Israel reveals bats fanning out to reduce jamming effect
Advertisement

Bats fly out of caves in large numbers every night. Even though they fly in huge numbers they do not collide. Scientists have observed this for years. The ability of bats to navigate without crashing remains an area of study. Many species rely on echolocation to sense their surroundings. They emit calls and listen to echoes. When many bats use echolocation at the same time, interference should occur. Scientists refer to this issue as jamming. This raises the question of why bats do not collide when leaving caves in large groups.

How Bats Navigate Without Collisions

According to a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers from Tel Aviv University examined greater mouse-tailed bats in Israel's Hula Valley. The study was conducted over two years. Small tracking devices were placed on multiple bats. These trackers recorded their locations and sounds. Some of these devices contained ultrasonic microphones. The mics were there to capture the auditory scene. Since bats were tagged outside the cave, data at the opening of the cave was not available. A computational model developed by Omer Mazar was used to simulate the missing data. This model recreated the entire sequence of bat emergence.

Findings on Echolocation Adjustments

As per the findings, 94 percent of echolocations were jammed when bats exited the cave. Within five seconds, jamming decreased significantly. Two behavioral adjustments were noted. First, bats moved outward from the dense group while staying in formation. They changed their echolocation strategy. Calls became shorter, weaker, and at a higher frequency. Scientists expected bats to avoid jamming by dispersing. The change in frequency was unexpected.

Reason Behind Echolocation Changes

Omer Mazar, a researcher involved in the study, explained this shift. He stated in an interview with Phys.org that bats prioritise detecting the nearest barrier. In this case, the obstacle is another bat. They did this by changing the method of echolocation. They gather precise information about their immediate surroundings. This reduces the risk of collisions
 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bats, echolocation, bat navigation, bat collision avoidance, Hula Valley study, echolocation interference, animal behaviour, bat study, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 13T With Compact Form Factor Officially Teased to Launch Soon: Expected Specifications
Redmi A5 With Unisoc T7250 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Bats Avoid Mid-Air Crashes by Adjusting Their Echolocation During Flight
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro to Be the First Phone to Use Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  2. Massive Steam Plume Spotted at Alaska's Mount Spurr as Volcano May Erupt Soon
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Could Feature This Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  4. Google Rolls Out Android 16 Beta 3.2 Update for Pixel With These Fixes
  5. Motorola Edge 60 Design Renders, Colourways, Key Features Surface Online
  6. WhatsApp May Bring Advanced Chat Privacy Feature to Limit Message Sharing
  7. Samsung Begins One UI 7 Beta Programme for Galaxy A55 5G in South Korea
  8. Here's How Gemini Integration in Google Photos App Lets Users Find Photos
  9. Poco C71 With 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price, Availability
  10. Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Smart TV Features Teased Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Massive Steam Plume Spotted at Alaska’s Mount Spurr as Volcano May Erupt Soon
  2. Study Identifies Plasma Formation as a Pseudostreamer
  3. SpaceX Launches 27 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 Rocket, Booster Lands Safely
  4. Bats Avoid Mid-Air Crashes by Adjusting Their Echolocation During Flight
  5. Anti-CBDC Bill Cleared by House Financial Services Committee in US: Details
  6. Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Features Teased Ahead of April 10 Launch; Dolby Vision, 30W Speakers Confirmed
  7. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series India Launch Date Set for April 10
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Said to Be Receiving Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update in South Korea
  9. Midjourney Releases V7 Image Generation Model in Alpha, Comes With a Faster and Cheaper Draft Mode
  10. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Allegedly Listed on China’s 3C; May Offer Same Charging Speed as Predecessor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »