Massive Steam Plume Spotted at Alaska’s Mount Spurr as Volcano May Erupt Soon

Mount Spurr in Alaska has released a large steam plume, raising concerns about a likely eruption.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 April 2025 23:26 IST
Massive Steam Plume Spotted at Alaska's Mount Spurr as Volcano May Erupt Soon

Photo Credit: Pixabay/USGS

Mount Spurr in Alaska shows increased volcanic activity with a steam plume, confirmed on March 28.

Highlights
  • Mount Spurr releases massive steam plume, eruption likely
  • Mount Spurr may erupt in coming weeks, warns Volcano Observatory
  • No change in earthquake activity but gas emissions increased
A large steam plume has been seen emerging from Mount Spurr in Alaska, signalling increased volcanic activity. Images shared by the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) on March 28 confirmed steam and gas emissions visible from the volcano's summit and a northern vent. The volcano is located around 80 miles west of Anchorage and stands at 11,070 feet high. The experts have revealed that there could be a possible eruption in the coming weeks or months. However, nothing is certain yet.

Increased Signs of Unrest Reported

According to the latest update by the Alaska Volcano Observatory steam was observed rising from the summit on March 26. A smaller plume was also recorded from a fumarole on the volcano's northern flank. No immediate changes in seismic activity or gas levels were detected during these observations as per the AVO statement.

The AVO had earlier mentioned in a March 11 update that a noticeable rise in gas emissions indicates fresh magma has moved into the crust beneath Mount Spurr. This has led scientists to assess the chance of an eruption in the near future. The observatory clarified that the exact timing of any eruption cannot be predicted yet.

Hazards and Possible Alerts

The observatory has cautioned that the volcano's alert level might be raised if there are further signs of escalation. According to AVO, this may include persistent seismic tremors, increased gas emissions or visible surface changes. If an eruption occurs, possible hazards include ash clouds impacting flights, ashfall across nearby areas, pyroclastic flows and mudflows known as lahars.

The volcano last erupted in 1992. That eruption resulted in heavy ashfall and affected air travel in the region. AVO has advised residents and visitors to stay informed and follow safety instructions if alerts are raised.

Massive Steam Plume Spotted at Alaska’s Mount Spurr as Volcano May Erupt Soon
