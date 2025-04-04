A towering spiral of plasma has been recorded extending millions of kilometres from the Sun. The video was taken by the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter during an eight-hour period on October 12, 2022. A coronal mass ejection caused the plasma to rise from the Sun's surface. The footage captured something which was never observed before. It showed a swirling motion in the solar wind. As per the latest report, scientists also recorded bright streaks that were moving across the frame. Researchers also revealed that these streaks appeared as pixelated lines, which might also ressemble like UFOs. Scientists later confirmed they were distant stars visible due to the imaging process.

Study Identifies Plasma Formation as a Pseudostreamer

The study published in The Astrophysical Journal revealed that the massive structure that appeared in the photos was a large pseudostreamer. It was formed near the Sun's north pole after a solar flare erupted. The report further highlighted that the plasma reached 1.5 times the Sun's width and remained visible for three hours. Scientists believes the twisting movement of the plasma was due to Alfvénic fluctuations. These fluctuations happen when waves of charged particles respond to magnetic disturbances. Scientists says the pseudostreamer's location influenced its unique shape. Magnetic fields at the Sun's poles are stronger than those near the equator.

Unusual Streaks Explained

The video also showed bright, half-dark lines crossing the screen. These lines appeared to move in a pattern similar to arcade game graphics. ESA confirmed that these were distant stars. The video's editing technique made them appear as streaks rather than points of light. The Solar Orbiter's movement against the background created this effect.

Solar Activity Expected to Intensify

The Sun is currently experiencing solar maximum. Flares and solar winds have increased since early 2024. The pseudostreamer in the video formed before this peak. Scientists were surprised by its early appearance. ESA's Solar Orbiter continues to capture detailed images of solar wind. NASA's Parker Solar Probe and ESA's Proba-3 mission are also studying these phenomena. More extreme solar winds are expected in the coming years.