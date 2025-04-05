Technology News
English Edition

CMF Phone 2 Rear Panel With Textured Design Teased by Nothing Ahead of Debut

Nothing's subsidiary is set to introduce a CMF smartphone with a new textured finish.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 April 2025 17:45 IST
CMF Phone 2 Rear Panel With Textured Design Teased by Nothing Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Nothing

CMF Phone 2 will feature a rear panel with a matte finish

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 2 is expected to succeed last year's CMF Phone 1 model
  • The handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The CMF Phone 2 could feature the Accessory Point system
Advertisement

CMF Phone 2 — the anticipated successor to last year's novel CMF Phone 1 handset — could be launched soon with some design changes. The Nothing subsidiary recently began teasing the arrival of its second generation handset, and it has now revealed what appears to be the rear panel of the CMF Phone 2. The handset could arrive with a new matte finish, according to the latest teaser. Previous reports suggest that the CMF Phone 2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup.

CMF Phone 2 Design (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the smartphone brand revealed a portion of the rear panel on the purported CMF Phone 2. A brief video shows the handset with plastic edges and a screw that holds the redesigned rear panel in place. The movement of the handset reveals a glossy, rear panel with a matte finish.

The post doesn't reveal the material of the rear panel, which could be made of plastic or aluminium. The current generation model is equipped with a polycarbonate rear panel (or vegan leather for the blue colourway). The teaser also shows the CMF by Nothing logo on the bottom left side that appears light or dark when held at different angles.

A recent leak suggests that the CMF Phone 2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which could be a step up from the 50-megapixel primary and portrait sensor on the Phone 1. The image of the entire rear panel was revealed in the leaked image, and the left section appears to match the one on the phone seen on CMF's teaser.

Another important feature seen on the CMF Phone 2 is the Accessory Point system, which enabled the use of accessories like a phone stand, a card case, or a lanyard. The leaked indicates that the CMF Phone 2 will also offer support for these accessories.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to arrive with incremental hardware upgrades over the first generation CMF Phone 1. That handset sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Swappable rear panel
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Good performance
  • Clean User Interface
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • No stereo speakers
  • No dedicated wide-angle or telephoto lens
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CMF Phone 2, CMF Phone 2 Design, CMF Phone 2 Specifications, Nothing
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Upcoming Smartphones Scheduled to Launch in India in April: Expected Specifications, Features

Related Stories

CMF Phone 2 Rear Panel With Textured Design Teased by Nothing Ahead of Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Rear Panel With Textured Design Teased by Nothing
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Pro Leak Reveals Key Specifications, Revamped Camera Design
  3. OnePlus 13T Launch: Specifications, Design and Everything We Know So Far
  4. These Upcoming Smartphones Are Scheduled to Launch in India in April
  5. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Rear Panel With Textured Design Teased by Nothing Ahead of Debut
  2. Musk-Altman Fight Over OpenAI Overhaul Set for March Trial
  3. Oppo Reno 14 Pro Key Specifications, Design Render Showing Redesigned Camera Layout Leaked
  4. Meta Nears Release of New AI Model Llama 4 in April: Report
  5. Massive Steam Plume Spotted at Alaska’s Mount Spurr as Volcano May Erupt Soon
  6. Study Identifies Plasma Formation as a Pseudostreamer
  7. SpaceX Launches 27 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 Rocket, Booster Lands Safely
  8. Bats Avoid Mid-Air Crashes by Adjusting Their Echolocation During Flight
  9. Anti-CBDC Bill Cleared by House Financial Services Committee in US: Details
  10. Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Features Teased Ahead of April 10 Launch; Dolby Vision, 30W Speakers Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »