CMF Phone 2 — the anticipated successor to last year's novel CMF Phone 1 handset — could be launched soon with some design changes. The Nothing subsidiary recently began teasing the arrival of its second generation handset, and it has now revealed what appears to be the rear panel of the CMF Phone 2. The handset could arrive with a new matte finish, according to the latest teaser. Previous reports suggest that the CMF Phone 2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup.

CMF Phone 2 Design (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the smartphone brand revealed a portion of the rear panel on the purported CMF Phone 2. A brief video shows the handset with plastic edges and a screw that holds the redesigned rear panel in place. The movement of the handset reveals a glossy, rear panel with a matte finish.

A new finish. Textured, tactile, different.



A new finish. Textured, tactile, different.

More to come.

The post doesn't reveal the material of the rear panel, which could be made of plastic or aluminium. The current generation model is equipped with a polycarbonate rear panel (or vegan leather for the blue colourway). The teaser also shows the CMF by Nothing logo on the bottom left side that appears light or dark when held at different angles.

A recent leak suggests that the CMF Phone 2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which could be a step up from the 50-megapixel primary and portrait sensor on the Phone 1. The image of the entire rear panel was revealed in the leaked image, and the left section appears to match the one on the phone seen on CMF's teaser.

Another important feature seen on the CMF Phone 2 is the Accessory Point system, which enabled the use of accessories like a phone stand, a card case, or a lanyard. The leaked indicates that the CMF Phone 2 will also offer support for these accessories.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to arrive with incremental hardware upgrades over the first generation CMF Phone 1. That handset sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging.