The US is considering rejecting the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) through the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. Unlike cryptocurrencies, a CBDC is a blockchain-based digital version of fiat currency issued and regulated by a central bank.Republican lawmakers, led by Congressman Tom Emmer, are pushing this bill to prevent financial surveillance of US citizens. Emmer, who serves on the House Financial Services Committee, sponsored the legislation, which passed the committee this week with a 27-22 vote.

The US stance on CBDCs contrasts sharply with nations like India, Russia, and China, which are already conducting advanced trials of their own digital currencies.

H.R. 1919, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act passed Committee 27-22. pic.twitter.com/CgfoqMn9Eo — Financial Services GOP (@FinancialCmte) April 3, 2025

The bill now awaits a vote by the full House of Representatives, with a date yet to be announced.

Key Highlights of the Proposed Act

In an April 3 statement, Tom Emmer announced that 114 of his House Republican colleagues support the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.

Emmer argued that, "a CBDC is government-controlled programmable money that, if designed without privacy protections of cash, could give the federal government unilateral authority to surveil Americans' transactions and restrict politically unpopular activity."

He cited China's CBDC, the eCNY, as an example, claiming it is being used by the Communist Party to monitor the spending habits of Chinese citizens.

"Although the Biden administration was willing to trade Americans' right to financial privacy for a surveillance-style CBDC, the Trump administration and congressional Republicans surely are not," Emmer noted.

Supporters of the bill include members of the US Independent Community Bankers Association, American Bankers Association, Club for Growth, Heritage Action, and the Blockchain Association.

"The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act ensures that the United States' digital currency policy is in the hands of the American people – not the Administrative State – so it reflects our American values of privacy, individual sovereignty, and free market competitiveness," the policymaker noted.

The US v/s Others

In January, President Trump signed an executive order prohibiting federal agencies from creating, issuing, or promoting CBDCs, effectively ruling out a digital version of the world's primary reserve currency, the USD.

:rotating_light:President Trump has signed an executive order banning Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)



This was going to be abused by big banks as a social credit score where they could freeze your money for wrong think



Huge day for freedom pic.twitter.com/QSyLZec5u7 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 23, 2025

However, President Trump's executive order banning CBDCs remains vulnerable to reversal by future administrations. To prevent this, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act aims to enshrine the prohibition into federal law, making it significantly more difficult to overturn.

While supporters argue that CBDCs can enable real-time, cross-currency payments and offer a modern alternative to cash, opponents, reportedly believe that CBDCs can compromise people's financial privacy.

CBDC transactions can leave permanent, traceable records on their underlying blockchains. Meanwhile, countries like India, Russia, China, South Korea, and the UAE are actively developing their own digital currencies to enhance transparency and permanence within their financial systems.