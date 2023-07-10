NBA 2K24 is getting cross-play across the current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions. This marks the first time in the franchise's 25-year-long run that the feature is being added to the revered basketball sim, allowing players on different platforms to play with one another. The PC version, however, will not only be left out of that feature but won't include ProPlay, the new animation system that “directly translates NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay.” The title will feature Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant on the cover, who tragically passed away in 2020, alongside a ‘Mamba Moments' mode that lets you relive some of his biggest moments in-game. NBA 2K24 is out September 8 on all major platforms.

“Embody one of the greatest basketball players of all time in Mamba Moments mode, recreating several of Kobe Bryant's most dominant and captivating performances,” the website reads. Similar to the ‘Jordan Challenge' from NBA 2K23, the mode will track the legendary shooting guard's 20-year-long stint in the NBA while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, the ProPlay feature is poised to translate real-world NBA footage into the game engine, for which developer Visual Concepts has promised more details in the future.

While it's supposed to show the generational leap in authentic-looking gameplay, it's weird to see PC being left out, when it's obvious that the platform supports the ProPlay feature. The trend has been consistent since the new-gen PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles came out, resulting in PC players receiving last-gen versions of the game. EA Sports' NFL Madden used to be in the same boat until last year, but this year, even the PC community is getting its entire wealth of features. In addition to ProPlay, NBA 2K24 PC players will only get to play the Neighborhood portion of its My Career mode — and no cross-play functionality, as mentioned before.

Several familiar game modes return, including the MyTeam mode — NBA 2K's version of Ultimate Team — where you assemble a dream team via pack openings and online player card transfers and compete in various competitions. Or, you can head over to MyNBA to put on the manager's cap and lead a team to victory in offline-based game modes. Victor Wembanyama is all set to make his Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs, and riding on the hype train, 2K is running a promotion that grants access to the seven-foot-tall prospect for your MyTeam lineup. It will be available to those who pre-order NBA 2K24's 25th Anniversary Edition between July 7–14. It's a 90-rated card and comes with a Wembanyama jersey for MyPlayer (character creation) and a Ruby Devin Booker Card.

NBA 2K24 will ship in three editions, starting with the standard Kobe Bryant Edition, which is priced at Rs. 3,999/ $59.99 on PC, and Rs. 4,399/ $59.99 on PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions cost Rs. 4,999/ $69.99.

Up next is the Black Mamba Edition, which adds some virtual currency and a long list of digital collectibles including a Kobe Bryant Saphire card and his shirts for My Player. This costs Rs. 5,599 (PC) and Rs. 7,499/ $99.99, across the remaining aforementioned platforms. And finally, the 25th Anniversary Edition (only available until September 10) compiles everything from the Black Mamba Edition — in-game collectibles and boosts — alongside a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass. This is listed at Rs. 8,500 on PC, while the PlayStation and Xbox versions cost Rs. 9,800/ $150.

NBA 2K24 is out September 8, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.