Technology News

Nothing Phone 2 Hands-on Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 11 Launch

Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to come in white and dark grey colourways with a transparent rear case and curved edges.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2023 17:30 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Hands-on Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 11 Launch

Photo Credit: YouTube/MKBHD

Nothing Phone 2 will sport a 6.7-inch display and pack a 4,700mAh battery

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 could get up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage
  • It is expected to run Android 13-based NothingOS 2.0
  • Nothing Phone 2 in India is likely to be around Rs. 42,000 or Rs. 43,000

Nothing Phone 2 will be launched in India on July 11. The smartphone will succeed the Nothing Phone 1, which was launched last year in July. The rumours and leaks around the upcoming phone have been making rounds for quite sometime. As Nothing gears up for the launch for Nothing Phone 2, leaked live images of the handset and its packaging have surfaced online. Meanwhile, Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

In a Twitter post, tipster TechDocterz (@TechDocterz) shared some hands-on images of the Nothing Phone 2, and has also hinted at some of its key specifications. As shared in the leak and also confirmed by the company, the upcoming smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display, and will pack a 4,700mAh battery. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The tipster also suggests that the Nothing Phone 2 will get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will run Android 13-based NothingOS 2.0. It is also said to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and an aluminium mid-frame. The phone is also expected to sport dual stereo speakers.

nothing phone 2 hands on images twitter Nothing Phone 2 Hands-On Images

Nothing Phone 2 Hands-On Images
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @TechDocterz

The back panel is tipped to feature a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor, in addition to a 50-megapixel ultra-wide unit. On the front, the Nothing Phone 2 is said to sport a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Nothing recently confirmed that the Phone 2 will come in white and dark grey colourways with a transparent rear case and curved edges. The smartphone is also said to get an updated glyph interface with improved LED lighting.

While the company has not mentioned pricing details of the Nothing Phone, it was previously reported that the price of the Nothing Phone 2 in India is likely to be around Rs. 42,000 or Rs. 43,000.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing, Carl Pei
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
The Deinfluencing Trend Reflects a Growing Desire for Authenticity Online

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2 Hands-on Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 11 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here Are the Phones Going on Sale This Weekend
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Leaked; Here's How Much They Might Cost
  3. Sony WF-C700N With Active Noise Cancellation Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
  5. Instagram's Threads App Races Past 100 Million User Mark in Under a Week
  6. Vedanta to Take Over Foxconn Chip Joint Venture From Twin Star Technologies
  7. Google Pixel 8 Price, Specifications Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  8. Samsung Galaxy M34 vs OnePlus Nord CE 3: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. Redmi 12 Will Go Official in India on This Date
  10. Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Earbuds Debut in India at This Price: Check Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NBA 2K24 Will Include Cross-Play for the First Time, Coming September 8
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Hands-on Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 11 Launch
  3. Nothing Exclusive Service Centre to Open in India in August, Five More to Open Later This Year
  4. Redmi 12 India Launch Set for August 1: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Google Pixel 8 Could Cost More Than Pixel 7; Price, Key Specifications Leak Again
  6. 'Like a Mirror': Astronomers Identify Most Reflective Planet 260 Light Years From Earth
  7. Sony WF-C700N TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Multipoint Support Launched in India
  8. Crypto Scammers Are Migrating From Twitter to Threads, Community Members Sound Alerts
  9. Google Currently Testing New GBoard Feature That Can Recover Deleted Text: Report
  10. WhatsApp Lets Beta Testers Log on to WhatsApp Web Using Phone Number, Developing New Chat Filters Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.