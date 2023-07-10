Nothing Phone 2 will be launched in India on July 11. The smartphone will succeed the Nothing Phone 1, which was launched last year in July. The rumours and leaks around the upcoming phone have been making rounds for quite sometime. As Nothing gears up for the launch for Nothing Phone 2, leaked live images of the handset and its packaging have surfaced online. Meanwhile, Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

In a Twitter post, tipster TechDocterz (@TechDocterz) shared some hands-on images of the Nothing Phone 2, and has also hinted at some of its key specifications. As shared in the leak and also confirmed by the company, the upcoming smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display, and will pack a 4,700mAh battery. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The tipster also suggests that the Nothing Phone 2 will get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will run Android 13-based NothingOS 2.0. It is also said to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and an aluminium mid-frame. The phone is also expected to sport dual stereo speakers.

Nothing Phone 2 Hands-On Images

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @TechDocterz

The back panel is tipped to feature a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor, in addition to a 50-megapixel ultra-wide unit. On the front, the Nothing Phone 2 is said to sport a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Nothing recently confirmed that the Phone 2 will come in white and dark grey colourways with a transparent rear case and curved edges. The smartphone is also said to get an updated glyph interface with improved LED lighting.

While the company has not mentioned pricing details of the Nothing Phone, it was previously reported that the price of the Nothing Phone 2 in India is likely to be around Rs. 42,000 or Rs. 43,000.

