Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • EA Sports FC 24 Will Reportedly Release on September 29: Editions, Beta Size, More

EA Sports FC 24 Will Reportedly Release on September 29: Editions, Beta Size, More

It will reportedly be available in Standard and Ultimate editions, with the latter granting a week-long early access.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 July 2023 19:32 IST
EA Sports FC 24 Will Reportedly Release on September 29: Editions, Beta Size, More

Photo Credit: EA Sports

FIFA 23 was the final football title from EA to carry the 'FIFA' moniker

Highlights
  • EA Play members will reportedly get a 10-hour trial for EA Sports FC 24
  • EA Sports FC logo, revealed in April, resembles an upside-down triangle
  • Its Xbox One closed beta comes in at 39.23GB, Xbox Series X at 41.57GB

EA Sports FC 24 — formerly, FIFA — is reportedly launching on September 29. As per reliable data miner billbil-kun, EA's annual (but rebranded) football simulation game will be available in Standard and Ultimate editions, with the latter granting a week's worth of early access — unlike FIFA 23's three days — starting September 22. Meanwhile, players subscribed to the EA Play service get a 10-hour free trial. Back in April, the publisher promised more information on EA Sports FC in July and the timing of this leak feels super convenient as well. The title marks EA Sports' first football game since ending its relationship with the global footballing federation, following which it lost the iconic ‘FIFA' moniker.

The report also refers to another leak from Twitter user @ALumia_Italia, who's built a reputation for scraping the Xbox backend, adding file sizes for EA Sports FC 24's closed beta versions. As per the miner, the Xbox Series X version weighs 41.57GB, while the old-gen Xbox One beta comes in at 39.23GB. It's not surprising for the game to be available on older generation consoles, given the FIFA franchise has always been competitive in nature — akin to Call of Duty — so they could appeal to or cover a larger player base, across all markets and platforms. Currently, there is no word on file sizes for the PC and/ or PlayStation versions. With FIFA out of the picture, EA Sports has a lot more pressure to put out quality titles that mimic the gargantuan success of its predecessors. For now, very little is known about EA Sports FC, but we can expect its money-maker Ultimate Team game mode to be part of the package.

The publisher unveiled the official logo for EA Sports FC in April — shaped like an upside-down triangle that's derived from the in-game marker floating on top of players' heads. This is what the franchise will be known as going forward, though it's unlikely there will be big changes to the base gameplay. For the uninitiated, EA Sports had financial disagreements with the FIFA federation, with the latter allegedly demanding over $1 billion (about Rs. 8,253 crore) every four years to license out the moniker to the long-running series. EA CEO Andrew Wilson then responded to the demands, claiming that he was willing to drop the ‘FIFA' branding from its games and that the only value EA ever got from the license, in a non-World Cup year, was the “four letters on the box.” The studio will continue to retain most of its existing licenses for football clubs and top leagues, including the Premier League, which reportedly cost $588 million (about Rs. 4,852 crore).

Meanwhile, the FIFA footballing body suggested last year that it would be working with other third-party developers to create its own game. “I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans. The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25, and FIFA 26, and so on — the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST,” Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, said in a media release.

If the leaks are true, EA Sports FC 24 should be out September 29 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It is not yet known if the upcoming sports title will be available on the Nintendo Switch, like previous entries in the series.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ea sports fc, ea sports fc 24, ea sports fc 24 release date, fifa, fifa 24, ea sports fc 24 editions, ea sports fc 24 closed beta, ea sports fc 24 beta size, ea sports fc 24 platform, pc, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5 xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s, ea, ea sports, ea sports fc logo
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Reportedly Listed on JioMart; Price Leaked
Israel Follows UK to Exempt Foreigners from Paying Taxes on Crypto Gains: Details

Related Stories

EA Sports FC 24 Will Reportedly Release on September 29: Editions, Beta Size, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Series Reportedly Listed Online; Price in India Leaked
  3. Realme Narzo 60 5G Series With Up to 1TB Storage Debut in India: See Price
  4. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G First Impressions: Stepping on Familiar Toes
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 With Snapdragon 782G SoC Launched in India at This Price
  6. Crossbeats Apex Regal With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Debuts in India
  7. Realme Buds Wireless 3 With 40-Hour Battery Life Launched: See Price
  8. Instagram's New Twitter Rival 'Threads' Goes Live: All You Need to Know
  9. Here's What the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9 Could Look Like
  10. iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Total Battery Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Pad X8 Pro With 11.5-Inch TFT LCD Display, Six Speakers Launched: All Details
  2. Israel Follows UK to Exempt Foreigners from Paying Taxes on Crypto Gains: Details
  3. EA Sports FC 24 Will Reportedly Release on September 29: Editions, Beta Size, More
  4. Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Reportedly Listed on JioMart; Price Leaked
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked; Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of July 11 Launch
  6. Crossbeats Apex Regal Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9 Design Tipped in Leaked Renders Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  8. Made in Heaven Season 2 Poster Unveiled by Zoya Akhtar, Ahead of Amazon Prime Video Debut
  9. Nothing Ear 2 Tipped to Launch in Black Colour Variant Alongside Nothing Phone 2; Design Leaked
  10. Virus 2062 Podcast, Starring Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Returning for Season 2 on Spotify
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.