PlayStation has announced the free monthly games for June 2023 for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The free games for the month include three free titles — NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi — that will be available for PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/Premium tiers starting June 6 through July 3. NBA 2K23 headlines June's free monthly games, right in time for the NBA Finals. Jurassic World Evolution 2, a management sim where you set up and run your own dinosaur theme park, and side-scrolling samurai action title Trek to Yomi, round up the month's offerings.

The video gaming brand confirmed the titles coming to PS Plus this month on the PlayStation Blog on Thursday. The blog also reminded PS Plus subscribers that they have until June 6 to download May's monthly free games, which include Grid Legends, Descenders, and Chivalry 2. Free games for June will be available till July 3 and can be added to both PS4 and PS5 game libraries. PS Plus members will get continued access to the three titles as long as they are subscribed to the service.

NBA 2K23

2K's annual NBA titles have made a name for themselves for deep systems, engaging gameplay, and cutting-edge graphics. NBA 2K23, which launched last year in September, is their latest entry in the iconic series of basketball games. Of course, much would be familiar here for fans of the franchise, but 2K23 brings some changes, too. The Jordan Challenge, featuring NBA legend Michael Jordan returns to the series, while MyNBA mode also receives some updates, letting players travel back in time and play NBA seasons from the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s.

Of course, the game also brings several new gameplay tweaks, with a new feel for shooting. As ever, NBA 2K23 features a fully licensed roster of your favourite NBA teams and stars. 2K23 coming to PS Plus is also great timing, as the NBA Finals begins this week, with Denver Nuggets taking on Miami Heat in Game 1 on Friday, 6:00AM IST. NBA 2K23 will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Enjoy construction and management sims like RollerCoaster Tycoon? Have an affinity for all things dinosaurs? Jurassic World Evolution 2 blends theme park simulation games with the prehistoric reptiles from the Jurassic World films. Sequel to 2018's Jurassic World Evolution, the game is set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you plan out and build your own dino theme park and features over 75 species of the bygone creatures. You also need to manage your park on a day-to-day basis and look after the needs of your star attractions. The game also features a new setting and can be played across diverse biomes in the US.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 arrives on both PS4 and PS5.

Trek to Yomi

Trek to Yomi brings the ethos of Kurosawa-style Samurai cinema to a side-scrolling action game that tells a gripping tale of family and revenge. Rendered in cinematic black-and-white, Trek to Yomi puts you in the shoes of Hiroki, a young apprentice who embarks on a bloody quest for revenge after his village is burned down. Hiroki matures into a katana-wielding, limb-chopping samurai, whose journey takes him to Yomi, the land of the dead.

While it flaunts a robust, moving narrative and a distinct art style, Trek to Yomi also delivers tight side-scrolling action. With a katana at your disposal, you strategically use attacks, heavy attacks, and timed blocks to cut through rows of enemies standing between you and your goal. Ranged weapons like bows and bo-shurikens also add another layer to the combat. Over time, upgrades help you get stronger, and it is imperative that players explore the corners of each level to pick up crucial health and stamina upgrades.

Trek to Yomi will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Earlier in May, PlayStation also announced the selection of games coming to its Game Catalogue, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier subscribers. The new titles for May include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Watch Dogs: Legion, Thymesia, both Dishonored 2 and its standalone expansion Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Humanity, and more. Higher tier PS Plus members could access these titles starting May 16.

PS Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for the Essential tier. The Extra tier of the subscription service costs Rs. 749 per month, while the top-tier Deluxe membership costs Rs. 849 per month. PS Plus' free monthly games will be available on all three tiers of the service till July 3.

