PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for March Announced: NBA 2K24, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3 and More

All PS Plus Game Catalog titles will be available from March 19.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 March 2024 16:06 IST
PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for March Announced: NBA 2K24, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3 and More

Photo Credit: 2K

NBA 2K24 supports cross-platform play between PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • Game Catalog is available to PS Plus Extra, Deluxe/Premium tier members
  • PS Plus monthly free games for March were announced earlier
  • Sony also announced this month's titles for PS Plus Classics catalogue
Sony has announced the slate of games coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in March. Starting March 19, PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier subscribers will get access to popular basketball sim NBA 2K24, tactical RPG Marvel's Midnight Suns, survival horror title Resident Evil 3, and more. March Game Catalog offerings follow the month's lineup of free games — available to all PS Plus members — that Sony announced in late February.

A PlayStation Blog post on Wednesday confirmed the pack of games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog this month. The newest NBA 2K title leads the lineup, offering basketball fans an authentic NBA experience. NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition features the late and great eponymous basketball star on its cover. Aside from featuring the latest NBA and WNBA teams with updated rosters, the game also features historic teams. The on-court gameplay has been refined, as well. Aside from the usual modes, NBA 2K24 also brings Mamba Moments, that allows players to relive Kobe Bryant's career-high moments. 2K's latest NBA title is also the first to support cross play between PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles. NBA 2K24 will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members on PS4 and PS5.

NBA 2K24 First Look Kobe Bryant Screenshot 2 1 nba 2k

Players can relive memorable moments from Kobe Bryant's career
Photo Credit: 2K

Marvel's Midnight Suns also arrives on both PS4 and PS5 this month. The tactical RPG from Firaxis Games lets players create a custom superhero, The Hunter, and lead a host of Marvel heroes in turn-based battles that also employ deck-building mechanics. The base game includes 13 popular superheroes, including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Venom, Scarlet Witch, Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and more.

PS Plus Game Catalog is expanding its Resident Evil offerings, too, bringing 2020's Resident Evil 3 to the service this month. A remake of 1999's Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, the survival horror title from Capcom puts players in the shoes of former agent Jill Valentine and mercenary Carlos Oliveira stuck in a zombie-infested Racoon City. The third-person shooter also features plenty of puzzles. Resident Evil 3 will be available on PS4 and PS5.

In addition to the Marvel heroes from Midnight Suns, PS Plus is also adding DC villains to the mix with Lego DC Supervillains, available on PS4. The action-adventure platformer is a spinoff from the Lego Batman series and allows players to create a custom supervillain from scratch. The Justice League has vanished and it's up to the supervillains to save the day for a change. Players can team up with iconic DC villains like The Joker and Harley Quinn and take on the threat of a different set of supervillains from another universe.

dc lego

Lego DC Supervillains will be available on PS4
Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

All PS Plus Game Catalog titles will be playable on PS4 and PS5 from March 19. The games will be accessible to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers. It's worth noting that the titles available as part of PlayStation's Game Catalog cannot be added to your game library and will only be playable as long as they are available on the service.

The four free games available in March to all PS Plus members across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers were announced late last month. These include Sifu, EA Sports F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Here's the complete list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers, starting March 19:

Sony also announced the list of games coming to its PS Plus Classics catalogue this month, available to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. These include Jak and Daxter The Lost Frontier, Cool Boarders, Gods Eater Burst, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscription starts at Rs. 749 per month in India, while the Deluxe tier comes in at Rs. 849 per month.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
PS Plus, PS Plus Game Catalog, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation, Sony, PS5, PS4, NBA 2K24, Marvels Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3
IRCTC Unveils NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains as Holi-Themed Digital Souvenirs

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for March Announced: NBA 2K24, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3 and More
