Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to launch in the coming months, and images of the company's upcoming handheld gaming console have leaked online, giving us a closer look at its design. The design renders appear to confirm several claims made over the past few months that suggest the successor to the Nintendo Switch will feature a bigger display and controllers, along with a more mature design. We can also see that the USB port has been relocated and Nintendo has equipped the gaming handheld with a new, unidentified button.

Nintendo Switch 2, Joy-Cons Design Changes (Expected)

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) leaked detailed design renders of the purported Nintendo Switch 2, in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The images show the gaming handheld in a black colourway, and a more evolved design compared with the first generation Nintendo Switch. While the company's 2017 console arrived with red and blue Joy-Cons, the upcoming model is seen with black controllers.

Previous leaks had also hinted at hidden coloured portions of the Joy-Cons

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

The black coloured Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch 2 are shown to feature a blue and orange colour accent under the left and right thumbsticks, respectively. The button layout on the front appears to be quite similar to the older models, except for a new one that is located next to the home button.

Meanwhile, we can also see the same colour accents on the portion of the Joy-Cons that connect to the display — these are hidden away when the controllers are attached, as previously predicted by a tipster on Reddit. At the bottom, the device is equipped with the docking mechanism, while the left side includes the slot for games.

The gaming and handheld is also likely to arrive with some changes to its design, as per the leaked images. The USB Type-C is seen at the top of the device, next to a 3.5mm headphone port. The publication also suggests that the stand used to keep the handheld upright in tabletop mode might have been improved by the company.

Nintendo is expected to equip the Switch 2 with an 8.4-inch display, which is larger than its predecessor, which had a 6.2-inch LCD screen (the Switch OLED has a 7-inch display). According to the tipster, the Nintendo Switch 2 will measure 271×116.4×31.4mm.

