Nintendo Hints at New Mario Game on Switch 2; Assassin's Creed Shadows Could Also Launch

Only two first-party games are confirmed to be launch titles that will be available on June 5 when the Switch 2 is released.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 April 2025 16:24 IST
Nintendo Hints at New Mario Game on Switch 2; Assassin's Creed Shadows Could Also Launch

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Super Mario Odyssey released on the Nintendo Switch in 2017

Highlights
  • Mario Kart World is a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2
  • Donkey Kong Bananza is coming to Switch 2 on July 17
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X on March 20
Nintendo has suggested a new Mario game will make its way to the Nintendo Switch 2 at some point. In an interview this month, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser asked eager fans to “stay tuned” when asked about the next Mario title. Many expected the Switch 2 to launch with a new Mario game, possibly a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey. But Nintendo revealed Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza as first-party games coming to the Switch 2.

Nintendo Hints at New Mario Game

Bowser, in an interview with CNN earlier this month, suggested the next Mario game could arrive on Switch 2 sooner rather than later.

“Stay tuned,” Bowser said. “You know, we have a long, long catalog, and a long list of (intellectual property) that I'm sure will make its way to the platform.”

Nintendo has not revealed its first-party slate for the Switch 2 beyond the titles confirmed for the console in 2025. During the Switch 2-focussed Nintendo Direct stream on April 2, the company revealed some first-party titles in addition to third-party games coming to the new platform.

Only two first-party games are confirmed to be launch titles that will be available on June 5 when the Switch 2 is released. These include open-world racing title Mario Kart World and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, an interactive guide for the new console.

Beyond that, 3D action-platformer Donkey Kong Bananza arrives July 17, while Kirby Air Riders, Drag X Drive and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment are confirmed for launch in 2025. The revealed first-party slate likely means there will be no mainline Mario or The Legend of Zelda release this year.

Nintendo will, however, release a host of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrades for existing and announced Switch 1 games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Pokémon Legends: Z-A — all in 2025, with the two acclaimed 3D Zelda titles from the original Switch coming on launch day.

ac shadows ac shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows could launch on the Switch 2
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows Could Launch on Switch 2

While heavy first-party heavy hitters like Mario and Zelda are missing, third-party developers have announced a robust lineup of games coming to the Switch 2 this year and beyond. This includes FromSoftware's new Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods and popular games like Hogwarts Legacy, Split Fiction, Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, Star Wars Outlaws and many more.

Recently, listed information on the PEGI ratings website suggested that Assassin's Creed Shadows could be coming to Switch 2, as well. As per a VGC report, Switch 2 appeared as a supported platform for the title as seen on the website's most searched games section.

The listing since seems to have been changed and Assassin's Creed Shadows' page on the PEGI website now only shows PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X as supported platforms. However, the earlier listing suggests Ubisoft's newest action-adventure title will reportedly launch on the Switch 2. Do note, that while Ubisoft has confirmed that Star Wars Outlaws will launch on Switch 2 on September 4, the company has not yet announced a Switch 2 port for the newest Assassin's Creed title.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was fully unveiled on April 2 and was set to be available for pre-orders in the US from April 9. The widespread reciprocal trade tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, however, led Nintendo to push the pre-order date to April 24. The hybrid console will be available from June 5.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Mario, Nintendo, Assassins Creed Shadows, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Nikon Z5II Mirrorless Camera with EXPEED 7 Image Processing Engine Launched in India

Featured
