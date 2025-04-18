Ubisoft has announced the release date for its Star Wars Outlaws expansion, A Pirate's Fortune, after the first-look trailer for the DLC leaked on Thursday. The expansion will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on May 15. Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune is the second story expansion for the main game after the Wild Card DLC that launched in November 2024. Along with the second story pack announcement, Ubisoft also revealed Star Wars Outlaws' release date on Nintendo Switch 2.

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune Details

The first-look trailer for A Pirate's Fortune shows Kay Vess on the hunt for a treasure as she and her companion Nyx explore the Khepi system. The smuggler teams up with legendary pirate Hondo Ohnaka to uncover the secrets of the Khepi Tomb. Players will also come across the Miyuki Trade League and get new rewards for the Trailblazer in exchange for smuggling runs.

The official DLC announcement came after the trailer, which was set to officially debut at the Star Wars Celebration event on Friday, was accidentally posted ahead of schedule and leaked online.

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune will be accessible to players who have completed the main story in the base game. It will be free and automatically accessible for players who bought the season pass; for others, it will be available as a separate purchase.

The DLC also brings a few in-game rewards and cosmetics. Ultimate and Deluxe Edition owners of the base game will get the Naboo Nobility and Desert Nomad cosmetic packs with the expansion. All players will also be gifted cosmetic items inspired by Disney+ TV series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as part of the update the accompanies the expansion.

Additionally, Ubisoft announced a free three-hour demo for Star Wars Outlaws, now permanently available across all supported platforms, that gives players access to a part of the game.

Ubisoft also confirmed that Star Wars Outlaws will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4. The game was announced for the new console during the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct presentation on April 2. The action-adventure title, which puts players into the shoes of smuggler Kay Vess in the Outer Rim, was released on August 30, 2024.