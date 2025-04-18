Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Star Wars Outlaws' A Pirate's Fortune Expansion Arrives in May; Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Announced

Star Wars Outlaws' A Pirate's Fortune Expansion Arrives in May; Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Announced

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune is the second story expansion for the main game after the Wild Card DLC that launched in November 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 April 2025 16:16 IST
Star Wars Outlaws' A Pirate's Fortune Expansion Arrives in May; Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Announced

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune features legendary pirate Hondo Ohnaka

Highlights
  • Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune takes Kay Vess to the Khepi system
  • The story pack will be free for players who got the season pass
  • Star Wars Outlaws demo is now available on all supported platforms
Advertisement

Ubisoft has announced the release date for its Star Wars Outlaws expansion, A Pirate's Fortune, after the first-look trailer for the DLC leaked on Thursday. The expansion will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on May 15. Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune is the second story expansion for the main game after the Wild Card DLC that launched in November 2024. Along with the second story pack announcement, Ubisoft also revealed Star Wars Outlaws' release date on Nintendo Switch 2.

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune Details

The first-look trailer for A Pirate's Fortune shows Kay Vess on the hunt for a treasure as she and her companion Nyx explore the Khepi system. The smuggler teams up with legendary pirate Hondo Ohnaka to uncover the secrets of the Khepi Tomb. Players will also come across the Miyuki Trade League and get new rewards for the Trailblazer in exchange for smuggling runs.

The official DLC announcement came after the trailer, which was set to officially debut at the Star Wars Celebration event on Friday, was accidentally posted ahead of schedule and leaked online.

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune will be accessible to players who have completed the main story in the base game. It will be free and automatically accessible for players who bought the season pass; for others, it will be available as a separate purchase.

The DLC also brings a few in-game rewards and cosmetics. Ultimate and Deluxe Edition owners of the base game will get the Naboo Nobility and Desert Nomad cosmetic packs with the expansion. All players will also be gifted cosmetic items inspired by Disney+ TV series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as part of the update the accompanies the expansion.

Additionally, Ubisoft announced a free three-hour demo for Star Wars Outlaws, now permanently available across all supported platforms, that gives players access to a part of the game.

Ubisoft also confirmed that Star Wars Outlaws will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4. The game was announced for the new console during the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct presentation on April 2. The action-adventure title, which puts players into the shoes of smuggler Kay Vess in the Outer Rim, was released on August 30, 2024.

Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent visuals
  • Ship exploration and combat
  • Immersive environments
  • Intriguing story
  • Nix!
  • Bad
  • Shallow combat and stealth
  • Poor facial animations
  • Repetitive missions
  • Stiff platforming
  • Dreadful enemy AI
Read detailed Ubisoft Star Wars Outlaws review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Star Wars Outlaws, Star Wars Outlaws A Pirate's Fortune, Ubisoft, Nintendo Switch 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to 'Significant' Cost Increase From Adopting TSMC's 2nm Process, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Star Wars Outlaws' A Pirate's Fortune Expansion Arrives in May; Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Announced
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Rear Camera Details Revealed in New Teasers
  2. Latest OTT Releases: When and What to Watch this Weekend
  3. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to This 'Significant' Cost Increase
  4. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Price in India Announced
  6. JWST Might Have Revealed New Signs of Alien Life on Nearby Exoplanet
  7. Itel A95 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  8. Asus Refreshes TUF Gaming A14 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU
  9. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  10. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Arrive on This Date in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Wars Outlaws' A Pirate's Fortune Expansion Arrives in May; Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Announced
  2. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to 'Significant' Cost Increase From Adopting TSMC's 2nm Process, Tipster Claims
  3. Signs of Alien Life Detected on Nearby Exoplanet Using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
  4. Grok Gets New Memory Feature to Offer Personalised Replies Based on Past Chats
  5. Moto G86 Design Renders Leak Online; Likely to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit
  6. Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Offer 5,800mAh Battery, IP69 Rating
  7. Google Pixel 9a Is Now Eligible for Android 16 Beta Programme
  8. NASA Curiosity Rover Potentially Deciphers Mars’ Missing Carbonate Mystery
  9. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Camera Details Teased; to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  10. Mario Kart World Direct Details New Courses, Characters and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »