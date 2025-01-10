Technology News
Samsung to Use New Display Technology for Galaxy S26 Ultra: Report

The Galaxy S26 Ultra could be the brand's first bar-type smartphone to feature this display technology.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2025 17:28 IST
Samsung to Use New Display Technology for Galaxy S26 Ultra: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has been using CoE tech on its foldables since the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Highlights
  • Samsung could utilise a new screen tech on the Galaxy S26 Ultra
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6 features CoE technology
  • Galaxy S26 series is likely to be launched early next year
Samsung is yet to reveal the Galaxy S25 series, but rumours about next year's Galaxy S26 lineup are already circulating on the Web. A new report from Korea suggests that Samsung is preparing for a display upgrade on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The South Korean brand appears to be working to make the display thinner and brighter by applying the Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology to the Galaxy S26 Ultra screen. Samsung previously featured COE display technology on a few of its Galaxy Z Fold smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Display Could Be Brighter 

The Elec reports that Samsung is planning to use the Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology, that reduces power consumption and increases light transmittance, on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The CoE technology replaces the polarising plates in OLEDs with a colour filter and changes the general Pixel Define Layer (PDL) to a black one.

When the polariser layer is omitted, the display panel is said to become thinner, and its light transmittance could be enhanced, reducing power consumption. Colour reproduction could also improve. The Black PDL will reportedly prevent light from reflecting within the screen, improving its brightness. The colour filter printed on a Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) could protect the OLED from moisture and oxygen.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be the brand's first bar-type smartphone to feature the latest display technology. This could help the manufacturer to make the handsets thinner without compromising the display. Samsung used the CoE technology in its book-style foldable phones since the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2021. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, which was unveiled last year, features this technology.

The non-ultra models in the Galaxy S26 series are rumoured to ship with the company's in-house Exynos chips next year. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could run on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon hardware.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Get an AI Character Creation Feature

