Samsung is yet to reveal the Galaxy S25 series, but rumours about next year's Galaxy S26 lineup are already circulating on the Web. A new report from Korea suggests that Samsung is preparing for a display upgrade on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The South Korean brand appears to be working to make the display thinner and brighter by applying the Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology to the Galaxy S26 Ultra screen. Samsung previously featured COE display technology on a few of its Galaxy Z Fold smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Display Could Be Brighter

The Elec reports that Samsung is planning to use the Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology, that reduces power consumption and increases light transmittance, on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The CoE technology replaces the polarising plates in OLEDs with a colour filter and changes the general Pixel Define Layer (PDL) to a black one.

When the polariser layer is omitted, the display panel is said to become thinner, and its light transmittance could be enhanced, reducing power consumption. Colour reproduction could also improve. The Black PDL will reportedly prevent light from reflecting within the screen, improving its brightness. The colour filter printed on a Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) could protect the OLED from moisture and oxygen.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be the brand's first bar-type smartphone to feature the latest display technology. This could help the manufacturer to make the handsets thinner without compromising the display. Samsung used the CoE technology in its book-style foldable phones since the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2021. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, which was unveiled last year, features this technology.

The non-ultra models in the Galaxy S26 series are rumoured to ship with the company's in-house Exynos chips next year. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could run on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon hardware.