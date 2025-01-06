Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to debut in the coming months, and details of the device previously surfaced online in the form of a dummy unit, giving us a good look at its design. A user on Reddit has now leaked images of the purported Joy-Cons for the upcoming handheld gaming console. These images suggest that the Japanese firm will adopt a more mature design for the second generation Nintendo Switch, which is expected to make its debut by the end of March.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Design (Expected)

Two images of the purported Joy-Cons for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 were posted by user u/SwordfishAgile3472 to a subreddit for the console. These images were sourced from Baidu's Tieba forum, and show the controllers from the rear side, as well as the portion that connects to the main body.

Nintendo Switch 2 could arrive with less colourful Joy-Cons (tap to expand image)

Photo Credit: Reddit/ (u/SwordfishAgile3472)

The most notable part of the new Joy-Cons' design is the lack of colour on the external portion, which is seen in a black colourway. There's a blue coloured section that will slot in to the console, but it seems like that portion won't be visible when it is connected.

Unlike previously leaked images that are somewhat blurry, these pictures of the controllers show smaller details including regulatory certification icons as well as the serial number, which suggests that this could be an actual image of a retail unit.

The images appear to back recent claims by another Reddit user u/NextHandheld, who stated that the Joy-Cons would be available in a matte black colourway, while the coloured sections would be "below the surface".

Unlike a mockup image of the second generation Joy-Cons that was shared by user u/Dinosaurin on Reddit, the new images of the controllers suggest that the thumbsticks and shoulder buttons will not have any colour accent.

The first generation Nintendo Switch console was equipped with red and blue Joy-Cons, but it appears that the company could be planning to introduce the second generation model with a more mature design.

Nintendo has yet to announce a launch date for the Switch 2, which is expected to be one of the most hotly anticipated handheld gaming consoles to debut in 2025. According to a recent report, the company will unveil the Switch 2 on March 28, and we can expect more details about the device o surface online in the weeks leading up to its anticipated debut.