Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Joy Cons Design Spotted in Leaked Images Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Design Spotted in Leaked Images Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Nintendo's second generation Switch console might not feature

Written by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2025 15:20 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Design Spotted in Leaked Images Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Photo Credit: Erik McLean/ Unsplash

Nintendo Switch 2 could feature Joy-Cons with more muted colours than the 2021 model (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to launch by the end of March
  • The upcoming handheld gaming console may arrive in a matte black finish
  • The company has yet to announce a launch date for the Nintendo Switch 2
Advertisement

Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to debut in the coming months, and details of the device previously surfaced online in the form of a dummy unit, giving us a good look at its design. A user on Reddit has now leaked images of the purported Joy-Cons for the upcoming handheld gaming console. These images suggest that the Japanese firm will adopt a more mature design for the second generation Nintendo Switch, which is expected to make its debut by the end of March.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Design (Expected)

Two images of the purported Joy-Cons for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 were posted by user u/SwordfishAgile3472 to a subreddit for the console. These images were sourced from Baidu's Tieba forum, and show the controllers from the rear side, as well as the portion that connects to the main body.

Nintendo Switch 2 could arrive with less colourful Joy-Cons (tap to expand image)
Photo Credit: Reddit/ (u/SwordfishAgile3472)

 

The most notable part of the new Joy-Cons' design is the lack of colour on the external portion, which is seen in a black colourway. There's a blue coloured section that will slot in to the console, but it seems like that portion won't be visible when it is connected.

Unlike previously leaked images that are somewhat blurry, these pictures of the controllers show smaller details including regulatory certification icons as well as the serial number, which suggests that this could be an actual image of a retail unit.

The images appear to back recent claims by another Reddit user u/NextHandheld, who stated that the Joy-Cons would be available in a matte black colourway, while the coloured sections would be "below the surface".

Unlike a mockup image of the second generation Joy-Cons that was shared by user u/Dinosaurin on Reddit, the new images of the controllers suggest that the thumbsticks and shoulder buttons will not have any colour accent.

The first generation Nintendo Switch console was equipped with red and blue Joy-Cons, but it appears that the company could be planning to introduce the second generation model with a more mature design.

Nintendo has yet to announce a launch date for the Switch 2, which is expected to be one of the most hotly anticipated handheld gaming consoles to debut in 2025. According to a recent report, the company will unveil the Switch 2 on March 28, and we can expect more details about the device o surface online in the weeks leading up to its anticipated debut.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 Joy Cons, Joy Cons, Handheld Consoles, Nintendo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OPPO Reno13 Series: The Most Anticipated Phones of 2025 With Incredible Camera System, Next-Gen AI features, Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Design Spotted in Leaked Images Ahead of Anticipated Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colours
  4. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Debuts in India
  5. iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 Slim Thickness, Pricing Suggested in New Leak
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Users Can Now Experience Android 15 With New Update
  7. Samsung Introduces Vision AI Features for Its 2025 Smart TV Lineup
  8. Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Arrive in China With These Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Research Shows Twin Births Were Common in Ancient Primate Evolution
  2. Oppo Find X8 Mini Specifications Leaked; Could Feature 1.5K Display, Dimensity 9400 SoC
  3. Microsoft to Invest in Data Centre Infrastructure, Global Accessibility and AI Skilling in 2025
  4. Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Set for First Launch in January
  5. L’Oréal Cell BioPrint With Non-Invasive, Personalised Skin Analysis Unveiled at CES 2025
  6. Huawei Nova 13i With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Boat Nirvana X TWS Earbuds to Be Unveiled at CES 2025 Alongside New Nirvana Product Range
  8. ISRO Cowpea Seeds Successfully Germinate in Space: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch Users May Be Able to Control Supported TVs With Air Gestures: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »