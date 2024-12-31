The successor to the Nintendo Switch will be launched on March 28, a new leak claims. According to a report in the Italian publication UAGNA, the date is expected to mark the beginning of distribution of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories. Nintendo's next console is thus expected to go on sale on the same day, as well. The information falls in line with Nintendo's confirmation that the Switch successor will be announced in the current fiscal year, ending March 31, 2025.

Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Tipped

UAGNA's report cites a “reliable” anonymous industry source, who claims the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on March 28. “According to our source, on that date the distribution of Switch 2 accessories made not only by Nintendo but also by third-party companies is expected, among which the steering wheels for JoyCon already leaked in recent days on the web will probably also find a place,” the report said (translated from Italian).

“We can therefore infer that March 28, 2025, will also be the release date of Switch 2, with Nintendo therefore following the publication and distribution table of the past generation,” it added.

Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed that an announcement on the successor to the Nintendo Switch 2 would be made by the end of March 2025.

“We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015,” Shuntaro Furkawa, president of Nintendo, had said in May.

Nintendo Switch 2 Details

Official details about the Switch 2 are sparse, but Nintendo confirmed last month the console would be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch games. The Japanese company also announced that Nintendo Switch Online, a subscription service for Switch that provides access to online multiplayer, cloud saves and a library of select games from older consoles, will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2.

“Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date,” Furukawa had said at a company briefing in November.

Past few weeks have also seen some leaks about the Switch 2's design and specifications. Most notably, a reddit user, who claimed they had experienced the device hands-on and later provided photographs of the Switch 2 to The Verge, said earlier this month that the Switch 2 would feature magnetic Joy-Con controllers that would eliminate the stick drift issue the hybrid console is infamous for.

The leak also claimed the Switch 2 would come with a more powerful dock than its predecessor, rated for 60W, with the hybrid console itself rated for 45W. These numbers, if true, would be an improvement on the Nintendo Switch, which draws around 18W of power from its 39W AC adapter.