Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Said to Fix Joy Con Drift With Hall Effect Joysticks, Come With More Powerful Dock

Nintendo Switch 2 Said to Fix Joy-Con Drift With Hall Effect Joysticks, Come With More Powerful Dock

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced in the current fiscal year, ending March 31, 2025. 

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 December 2024 12:56 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 Said to Fix Joy-Con Drift With Hall Effect Joysticks, Come With More Powerful Dock

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are infamous for developing stick drift

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch games
  • The hybrid console could come with a dock rated for 60W
  • Nintendo Switch 2 will likely be the official moniker of the console
Advertisement

Nintendo's next console, the successor to the Nintendo Switch, may feature magnetic Joy-Con controllers that will finally do away with stick drift the hybrid console is infamous for. The Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly also come with a more powerful dock than its predecessor and a sturdier kickstand. Nintendo has not shared any details about its upcoming console yet, but has confirmed the Switch 2 will be announced in the current fiscal year, ending March 31, 2025. 

Switch 2 Joy-Con Design Detailed

New details about the design and power rating of the Nintendo Switch successor console (Nintendo has not revealed the official moniker of its next hybrid console yet) come from The Verge, citing a Reddit leaker, “NextHandheld”, who recently shared details about the upcoming console on the Nintendo Switch 2 subreddit, claiming they had experienced the device hands-on. 

In a conversation with The Verge published Thursday, NextHandheld provided photographs of the Switch 2 that reportedly showed the console's new Joy-Con connector mechanism. The Switch 2 will likely ditch the rail system from its predecessor for a magnetic connection, with the sides of the screen featuring a “long, rounded, hollow area” with a 13-pin connector for Joy-Cons to magnetically snap into place. According to the leaker, attaching Joy-Cons to the Switch 2 produces a physical magnetic click feedback. To release the connection, there's a much larger button on the controller connected to a magnet. 

More importantly, the new controller design will reportedly utilise magnetic Hall effect joysticks, eliminating the maligned stick-drift issue from the Nintendo Switch. Joy-Cons on the Switch are infamous for developing drift and deteriorating over time and Nintendo seems to have gone for fixing the major flaw in the successor console.  

Switch 2 Said to Get More Powerful Dock

NextHandheld also told The Verge that the Switch 2 would come with a more powerful dock, rated for 60W, with the hybrid console itself rated for 45W. These numbers, if true, would be an improvement on the Nintendo Switch, which draws around 18W of power from its 39W AC adapter. 

Further, shared photos from the leaker reportedly showed a U-shaped rail kickstand, replacing the feeble stand from the original Switch and the wider kickstand from the OLED model. 

Finally, according to images shared by NextHandheld, Nintendo's next console will officially be called the Nintendo Switch 2. The leaked image of the dock reportedly included the Nintendo Switch logo with a “2” next to it. 

Nintendo has not yet announced the official moniker for the Switch successor. The company, however, confirmed last month the upcoming console would support backwards compatibility with the Switch. The Japanese gaming giant also confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online, the company's subscription service for Switch that provides access to online multiplayer, cloud saves and a library of select games from older consoles, would be available on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo, Switch, Nintendo Switch, Joy Con, Joy Con Drift
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Instagram Is Working on an AI-Powered Editing Tool That Can Reimagine Users’ Videos

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch 2 Said to Fix Joy-Con Drift With Hall Effect Joysticks, Come With More Powerful Dock
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card Online for Free?
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Dec 16-Dec 21): Girls will be Girls, Zebra, and More
  3. Bitcoin Falls to $97,000, Most Altcoins See Losses: Details
  4. WhatsApp Brings New Calling Effects and Animations Ahead of New Year
  5. Instagram Will Soon Let You Reimagine Your Videos With Text Prompts
  6. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Can Change Panel Colour Based on Temperature
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Falls to $97,000, Most Altcoins See Losses
  2. Google Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking AI Model With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Launched
  3. Amazon Prime Video to Limit Streaming to 5 Devices Per Account Starting January 2025
  4. Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPU Unveiled
  5. Oppo A5 Pro Design, Colours Officially Revealed Ahead of December 24 Launch
  6. ISRO Begins Assembly of Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 for Gaganyaan Mission
  7. Sony to Become Top Shareholder of FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa
  8. NASA Finds Black Hole Rotating at Unexpected Angle in NGC 5084 Galaxy
  9. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With World’s First Rollable Display Tipped to Debut at CES 2025
  10. Instagram Is Working on an AI-Powered Editing Tool That Can Reimagine Users’ Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »