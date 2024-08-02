Technology News
English Edition
  PlayStation Portal Remote Player With 8 Inch LCD Display Launched in India: Price, Features

PlayStation Portal Remote Player With 8-Inch LCD Display Launched in India: Price, Features

The PlayStation Portal cannot run games natively, but it allows users to stream their PS5 games with console quality controls over a Wi-Fi connection.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 August 2024 13:39 IST
PlayStation Portal Remote Player With 8-Inch LCD Display Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Sony

The PlayStation Portal comes with Dualsense controller features

Highlights
  • The PlayStation Portal will go on sale in India on August 3
  • The handheld device requires a PS5 console for remote play
  • The PlayStation Portal features an eight-inch LCD display
The PlayStation Portal, Sony's game streaming device that lets players access PS5 games remotely, is finally coming to India. PlayStation India announced the launch of the handheld in the Indian market on Friday. The device was launched in the US and globally late last year. While the PlayStation Portal remote player cannot run games natively, it allows users to stream their PS5 games with console quality controls over a Wi-Fi connection. The device comes with an eight-inch LCD display and sports DualSense wireless controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games.

PlayStation Portal Price in India, availability

The PlayStation Portal remote player is priced at Rs. 18,999 in India. The handheld device will be available in a single white colourway across Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Blinkit and other participating retailers starting August 3.

ps portal inline Sony 1692881659736 portal

The PlayStation Portal is priced at Rs. 18,999 in India
Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation Portal specifications, features

The PlayStation Portal remote player comes with an eight-inch LCD display with 1920x1080 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The device is capable of running PS4 and PS5 games installed on Sony's current-gen console at up to 60fps in full HD resolution. The screen also comes with touch-enabled zones on the left and right side.

The device comes with DualSense wireless controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in compatible games.

Connectivity options on the PlayStation Portal include a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Sony's proprietary PS Link feature and Wi-Fi 5. The device does not feature Bluetooth connectivity.

The PlayStation Portal cannot run games natively, but it lets players stream games from their PS5 library over home Wi-Fi. Users can thus play their PS5 games on the PlayStation Portal even when someone else is using the TV connected to the console.

The PlayStation Portal works via Sony's Remote Play feature. To set up Remote Play, players first must turn on their PS5 or put it in rest mode. The console must be connected to the Internet and updated to the latest version of the system software.

Comments

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
PlayStation Portal Remote Player With 8-Inch LCD Display Launched in India: Price, Features
