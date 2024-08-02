The PlayStation Portal, Sony's game streaming device that lets players access PS5 games remotely, is finally coming to India. PlayStation India announced the launch of the handheld in the Indian market on Friday. The device was launched in the US and globally late last year. While the PlayStation Portal remote player cannot run games natively, it allows users to stream their PS5 games with console quality controls over a Wi-Fi connection. The device comes with an eight-inch LCD display and sports DualSense wireless controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games.

PlayStation Portal Price in India, availability

The PlayStation Portal remote player is priced at Rs. 18,999 in India. The handheld device will be available in a single white colourway across Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Blinkit and other participating retailers starting August 3.

PlayStation Portal specifications, features

The PlayStation Portal remote player comes with an eight-inch LCD display with 1920x1080 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The device is capable of running PS4 and PS5 games installed on Sony's current-gen console at up to 60fps in full HD resolution. The screen also comes with touch-enabled zones on the left and right side.

The device comes with DualSense wireless controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in compatible games.

Connectivity options on the PlayStation Portal include a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Sony's proprietary PS Link feature and Wi-Fi 5. The device does not feature Bluetooth connectivity.

The PlayStation Portal cannot run games natively, but it lets players stream games from their PS5 library over home Wi-Fi. Users can thus play their PS5 games on the PlayStation Portal even when someone else is using the TV connected to the console.

The PlayStation Portal works via Sony's Remote Play feature. To set up Remote Play, players first must turn on their PS5 or put it in rest mode. The console must be connected to the Internet and updated to the latest version of the system software.