Written by Sujai Mohanraj, Athibheekara Kaamukan is a Malayalam-language romance drama film that has finally reached the digital screens. The film is a light-hearted rom-com that follows a young man who is on the verge of suicide, and suddenly meets the god of death, Yama. That's when this fantastical, transformative journey begins with the perfect blend of romance, comedy, and maturity. The film then explores the themes of self-discovery and delves deeper into the depths of life's intricacies while offering a fresh perspective.

When and Where to Watch Athibheekara Kaamukan

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Athibheekara Kaamukan

This film is a romance drama that revolves around Arjun (Played by Lukman Avaran), a young man who is dealing with heartbreak after he misjudges his friendship with Anu (Played by Drishya Raghunath) for love. Finding it hard to manage his feelings, he attempts suicide. That's when he encounters Yama, the death of god, who pulls him out of the phase and takes on a transformative journey. The film then explores his journey that goes beyond romance and circulates more around self-discovery. The sequences of the film are light-hearted, and the comic timings are on point.

Cast and Crew of Athibheekara Kaamukan

Directed by Gautham Thaniyil and C.C. Nithin, the film stars Lukman Avaran and Drishya Raghunath in the lead roles, supported by Manohari Joy, Karthik, and more. The film's music has been composed by Bibin Ashok, while the cinematographer is Sreeram Chandrasekharan.

Reception of Athibheekara Kaamukan

This film was theatrically released on November 14th, 2025, and received an average response. The IMDb rating of the film is 4.9/10.