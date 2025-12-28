Technology News
English Edition

A Thousand Blows Season 2 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the British Historical Drama

A Thousand Blows Season 2 is a British historical drama blending crime, sports, and survival

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 December 2025 13:23 IST
A Thousand Blows Season 2 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the British Historical Drama

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Jamaican friends fight underground boxing, crime, survival, brotherhood, betrayal

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A Thousand Blows Season 2 is created and executive-produced by Steven Kni
  • The story follows Jamaican friends drawn into underground boxing in 1880s
  • Now streaming on JioHotstar from January 9, 2026
Advertisement

Steven Knight has created A Thousand Blows Season 2, which is on historical crime and sports events. It sets the vibe from London's East End in 1880. The show blends with the world of crime delving into the bare knuckle boxing world. It is about that curiosity and highlights the social struggles of that time. Inspired by real historic personalities and events, it gives the glimpse of a female crime gang which is called the Forty Elephants. There is a journey of two Jamaican friends who search for a new life in London. It takes them into the fierce and perilous world where underground boxing and criminal struggles have been depicted.

When and Where to Watch

A Thousand Blows can be viewed on JioHotstar from January 9, 2026, as long as you have an active subscription.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the series is out now and soon it is going to hit OTT. It gives you the glance of hard core knuckle boxing scenes with many emotional characters diving into the moments. There is a high tensed environment among the competitors who set the stage for this season.

The series is focused on Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, wherein two pals who are from Jamaica move to London in terms of better hopes and chances. The world's dark side, which includes class, race, and poverty, draws them into brutal boxing.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Francis Lovehall, James Nelson-Joyce, and Darci Shaw with others. Steven Knight is the creator and executive producer. Tinge Krishnan, Ashley Walter and Nick Murphy are the directors.

Reception

The show is well respected for its dark exposure of the world in which crime, cast, races and poverty sustain with a 7.3 score of IMDb.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioHotstar, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mi Savitribai Jotirao Phule OTT: Know When and Where to Watch the Marathi Biographical Series

Related Stories

A Thousand Blows Season 2 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the British Historical Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch It Online
  2. New Laser-Taming Microchip Could Unlock Quantum PCs 100X Thinner Than Hair
  3. New Climate Report Says the Arctic Is Changing Faster Than We Can Track
#Latest Stories
  1. Athibheekara Kaamukan Is Streaming Online: All You Need to Know About the Malayali Romance Drama
  2. Dhandoraa OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Social Drama Movie Online
  3. Cashero Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This South Korean Superhero Series
  4. A Thousand Blows Season 2 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the British Historical Drama
  5. Mi Savitribai Jotirao Phule OTT: Know When and Where to Watch the Marathi Biographical Series
  6. Photon Microchip Breakthrough Hints at Quantum Computers With Millions of Qubits
  7. NASA Spots Starquakes in a Red Giant Orbiting One of the Galaxy’s Quietest Black Holes
  8. ISS Astronauts Celebrate Christmas in Orbit, Send Messages to Earth
  9. Arctic Report Card Flags Fast Warming, Record Heat and New Risks
  10. Battery Breakthrough Uses New Carbon Material to Boost Stability and Charging Speeds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »