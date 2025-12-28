Steven Knight has created A Thousand Blows Season 2, which is on historical crime and sports events. It sets the vibe from London's East End in 1880. The show blends with the world of crime delving into the bare knuckle boxing world. It is about that curiosity and highlights the social struggles of that time. Inspired by real historic personalities and events, it gives the glimpse of a female crime gang which is called the Forty Elephants. There is a journey of two Jamaican friends who search for a new life in London. It takes them into the fierce and perilous world where underground boxing and criminal struggles have been depicted.

When and Where to Watch

A Thousand Blows can be viewed on JioHotstar from January 9, 2026, as long as you have an active subscription.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the series is out now and soon it is going to hit OTT. It gives you the glance of hard core knuckle boxing scenes with many emotional characters diving into the moments. There is a high tensed environment among the competitors who set the stage for this season.

The series is focused on Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, wherein two pals who are from Jamaica move to London in terms of better hopes and chances. The world's dark side, which includes class, race, and poverty, draws them into brutal boxing.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Francis Lovehall, James Nelson-Joyce, and Darci Shaw with others. Steven Knight is the creator and executive producer. Tinge Krishnan, Ashley Walter and Nick Murphy are the directors.

Reception

The show is well respected for its dark exposure of the world in which crime, cast, races and poverty sustain with a 7.3 score of IMDb.