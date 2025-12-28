Dhandoraa is hitting the home screens with its rural-based drama from this new year. It is directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth and talks about the rural social issues, which include dignity, prejudice, caste, and chaos in the lives of village people. The story shows the real emotions and social issues that have been in society for a long time and shapes the dynamism. The lives of villagers collide with a long kept tensed environment wherein there is a social status eruption which leads to conflicts.

When and Where to Watch

Dhandhoraa arrived on the screens on December 25, 2025. Viewers can enjoy this social drama of rural backdrop. It is soon going to be on OTT, Prime Video, from January's third week.

Trailer and Plot

Dhandoraa tracks the lives of these villagers and how their unfulfilled enmity on caste, pride and social status collide into conflict. From the most banal of tiffs arises a clash so riddled with angst that it forces a community to contemplate its beliefs, its loyalties, even its humanity.

Contrary to the deepest and expansive message of love, ego, injustice, and survival, the film portrays the lead character's journey beautifully, establishing that the smallest of incidents can make the sound of Dhandora very vivid across an entire village.

Cast and Crew

Along with the title, the lead cast of Sivaji, Navdeep, Nandu, Bindu Madhavi and Ravi Krishna is also part of the movie. The movie is directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth and produced by Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni under the banner of Just 2 Minutes.

Reception

Dhandhora has been loved by the viewers for its resonating content and it has an IMDb rating of 9.2 since it has been released.