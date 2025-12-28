Technology News
English Edition

Dhandoraa OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Social Drama Movie Online

Dhandoraa is a Telugu rural-based social drama that hits close to reality by highlighting long-standing issues

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 December 2025 15:38 IST
Dhandoraa OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Social Drama Movie Online

Photo Credit: Loukya Entertainment

Telugu rural caste drama exposing dignity, pride, conflict; streaming soon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Dhandoraa is a Telugu-language rural social drama
  • Directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth and produced by Ravindra Banerjee Muppa
  • Released in theatres on December 25, 2025
Advertisement

Dhandoraa is hitting the home screens with its rural-based drama from this new year. It is directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth and talks about the rural social issues, which include dignity, prejudice, caste, and chaos in the lives of village people. The story shows the real emotions and social issues that have been in society for a long time and shapes the dynamism. The lives of villagers collide with a long kept tensed environment wherein there is a social status eruption which leads to conflicts.

When and Where to Watch

Dhandhoraa arrived on the screens on December 25, 2025. Viewers can enjoy this social drama of rural backdrop. It is soon going to be on OTT, Prime Video, from January's third week.

Trailer and Plot

Dhandoraa tracks the lives of these villagers and how their unfulfilled enmity on caste, pride and social status collide into conflict. From the most banal of tiffs arises a clash so riddled with angst that it forces a community to contemplate its beliefs, its loyalties, even its humanity.

Contrary to the deepest and expansive message of love, ego, injustice, and survival, the film portrays the lead character's journey beautifully, establishing that the smallest of incidents can make the sound of Dhandora very vivid across an entire village.

Cast and Crew

Along with the title, the lead cast of Sivaji, Navdeep, Nandu, Bindu Madhavi and Ravi Krishna is also part of the movie. The movie is directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth and produced by Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni under the banner of Just 2 Minutes.

Reception

Dhandhora has been loved by the viewers for its resonating content and it has an IMDb rating of 9.2 since it has been released.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, Prime Video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Cashero Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This South Korean Superhero Series

Related Stories

Dhandoraa OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Social Drama Movie Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch It Online
  2. New Laser-Taming Microchip Could Unlock Quantum PCs 100X Thinner Than Hair
  3. New Climate Report Says the Arctic Is Changing Faster Than We Can Track
#Latest Stories
  1. Athibheekara Kaamukan Is Streaming Online: All You Need to Know About the Malayali Romance Drama
  2. Dhandoraa OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Social Drama Movie Online
  3. Cashero Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This South Korean Superhero Series
  4. A Thousand Blows Season 2 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the British Historical Drama
  5. Mi Savitribai Jotirao Phule OTT: Know When and Where to Watch the Marathi Biographical Series
  6. Photon Microchip Breakthrough Hints at Quantum Computers With Millions of Qubits
  7. NASA Spots Starquakes in a Red Giant Orbiting One of the Galaxy’s Quietest Black Holes
  8. ISS Astronauts Celebrate Christmas in Orbit, Send Messages to Earth
  9. Arctic Report Card Flags Fast Warming, Record Heat and New Risks
  10. Battery Breakthrough Uses New Carbon Material to Boost Stability and Charging Speeds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »